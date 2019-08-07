The 7 Best Body Measuring Tapes on Amazon

Best for Quiet Measurement GET IT!

Lightstuff

Knowing where you stand is the first step for any journey. Measure your body circumference so quickly, quietly, and easily you’ll want to continue tracking your progress—and seeing progress will keep you motivated to smash your fitness goals.

The mechanism is quieter and smoother than others, so it’s eassier to get subtle, accurate readings anytime, anywhere.

PROS:

-Super-smooth and quiet rollout and retraction.

-Locking pin keeps tape extended for accuracy.

CONS:

-It’s only available in white.

Get It: Pick up the Lightstuff Body Measuring Tape ($8) at Amazon