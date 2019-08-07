The 7 Best Body Measuring Tapes on Amazon

Best Overall GET IT!

Pie by Bagel Labs Smart Tape Measure

This digital tape measure synce with the Pie Fitness app. It records your body measurements and creates line graphs, so you can track your progress over periods of a week, month, and year. The retractable tape and a locking mechanism ensure that you get the most accurate reading even when you are measuring hard-to-reach areas that are challenging with an ordinary body measuring tape. The soft and thin material is more pliable than typical tape measures.

Accountability is the key to maintaining an effective fitness regimen, and the Pie by Bagel Labs is the best way to track your progress.

PROS:

-The Pie Fitness app syncs with your other health and fitness apps to provide a clear picture of your overall fitness progress.

-It’s accurate within about one millimeter

CONS:

-It’s pricer than the rest, but you’re worth it.

Get It: Pick up the Pie by Bagel Labs Smart Tape Measure ($80) at Amazon