When it comes to a great back workout, you need to ensure you include exercises that attack all the muscles: namely the deltoids, traps, lats, and rhomboids. You may think you need a cable machine along with barbells and dumbbells to do all that. But you don’t. There are tons of great bodyweight back exercises that you can do right in your own living room, with minimal equipment.

The 10 exercises below, chosen by Marc Megna of Anatomy at 1220 in Miami Beach, FL, will get you started. To do them, all you’ll need is a suspension trainer and a pullup bar (many of the moves, though, require no equipment at all).

You can do all of these exercises together as part of one cohesive best-ever bodyweight back workout, or you can pick a few of your favorites and mix them into your existing routine. Look out for Megna’s pro tips sprinkled throughout the descriptions to maximize every movement.

The 10 Best Bodyweight Back Exercises

