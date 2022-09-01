1. Neutral-grip Chinups*

How to: Begin in a hanging position with hands facing each other. Focus on pulling the shoulder blades together and down as you pull yourself up. The rep doesn’t count until the shoulders are at least at hand level. Squeeze at the top for a one count before lowering back to the start with fully extended elbows. Use band assistance if needed or increase the difficulty by slowing the tempo of the downward movement.

Pro tip: Megan likes neutral-grip chinups compared to the over- or underhand grip varieties (though you can do the other varieties if you don’t have access to bars for this move). The neutral grip lets the head of the humerus sit in a better position in the shoulder, thus decreasing the stress on this joint.

Do 3 sets of 6 with a 90-second rest between each set.

*Image shows an underhand grip chinup.

