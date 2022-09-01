2. Single-arm Suspension Row

How to: Move from an extended position in an overhand grip to a pulled position with a neutral grip. Squeeze at the top for a one count before lowering down.

Pro tips: The keys with this exercise are to keep the body from the head to the heels as stiff as a board. The more parallel the body is to the ground at the bottom position, the more difficult this exercise is. If a suspension exercise system is unavailable, a racked bar can be used. If more resistance is needed, the feet can be elevated.

Do 3 sets of 8 per arm with a 60-second rest between each set.

