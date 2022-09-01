4. Hindu Pushup

How to: Get into pushup position. Push your hands into the floor to drive your weight back so your hips rise into the air. Your back should be straight and your head behind your hands. Lower your body in an arcing motion so that your chest scoops downward and nearly scrapes the floor. Continue moving forward as you press your body up so your torso is vertical and your legs are straight and nearly on the floor. That’s one rep.

Do 3 sets of 10 reps with a 60-second rest between each set.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!