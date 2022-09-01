5. Suspended Row

How to: Using a suspension trainer, start by holding both handles with arms fully extended. Pull the body toward the hands with the elbows up, and finish with the hands at the level of the ears. Pause at the top of the exercise before lowering back to the starting position under control.

Pro tip: Like the single-arm row, keep the body stiff throughout the movement. Use an overhand grip throughout the exercise.

Do 2 sets of 8 with a 60-second rest between each set.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!