7. Suspension Trainer Y-raise

How to: Begin with the body held in a straight line from the head to the heels, holding the handles of a suspension trainer in an extended position in front of the chest with an overhand grip. Pull the handles overhead and slightly laterally to bring the body up until arms are parallel to the body. Slowly lower back to starting position.

Pro tips: The more parallel the body is to the ground in the starting position, the more difficult this exercise is. If you don’t have a suspension exercise system, this exercise can be performed face-down on a bench or on the floor.

Do 2 sets of 10 with a 60-second rest between each set.

