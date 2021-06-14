I know. It sucks staying stuck in quarantine. Where did all the girls go? They spread out on cam sites across the internet, the best place for action these days.

On sex cam sites like Chaturbate and LiveJasmin, you can flip through hundreds of babes who’ll flirt and more in the skimpiest, sexiest outfits, sometimes fully nude.

So what are the best cam sites and do they deliver the goods? Read on for details.

The Best Cam Sites

Best sex cam site overall – Jerkmate Best premium cam site – Cams.com Best 100% free cam site – Chaturbate Best cam site to work on as a performer – Chaturbate Most luxurious, glitzy adult webcam site – LiveJasmin Best adult webcams with porn stars – Camsoda Best live interactive vibrator sex chat site – ImLive Best all-in-one-place cam site – Myfreecams Best alt girls cam site – Bongacams Best sex cam with FREE chat rooms – StripChat

1. Jerkmate – Best Sex Cam Site Overall

Pros

1000s of cam girls in 27 categories

Secure “sign in with google”

1-on-1 private cam sessions available

Paypal accepted

Free shows available

Cons

Mixed quality of performers

Confusing entryway (you won’t see how it works till you join)

Features

Detailed cam thumbnail table (see the chicks star rating, age, location, and hover over for an action preview before you click enter)

Pull-down filters (search chicks by region, age, language, and the type of tricks they pull)

DOZENS of fetish categories (this site has 2,400+ cam girls into “feet fetish”)

Trending hashtags (sexy feet, new models, big tits, great ass, GOLD shows, etc.)

To see the action on JerkMate, you’ll first have to start a free account. The good news is, you can sign in through your Google account. Once in, you’ll get hit by the range of raunchy, in-your-face sexuality on display.

With so many tongues and boobs on preview, this almost makes other adult webcam sites look PG by comparison. There’s a lot more MILFs on call.

To Give GOLD or Go Private with the chick of your choice, you’ll need to set up a billing method for your account. JerkMate takes credit cards and PayPal. Cam-to-cam jerk sessions range from $1 to $5 per minute.

2. Cams.com – Best Premium Cam Site

Pros

Hot webcam models, all types

FREE previews that you can watch indefinitely

CHEAP private chats (as low as 20 tokens per minute)

Friendly girls who love to flirt, talk in private shows

Cons

Buggy server that sometimes goes down

Features

Left search bar lets you filter cam models by gender, race, age, fetish, hair color, and more.

Scroll-loading table of webcam models : see who’s online for your viewing delight.

Give Gift button: pay her with a rainbow, a rose bouquet, or a Gucci bag. DOZENS of options.

Give Tip button: tip your favorite cam model anything from 30 to 10,000 tokens.

Start Cam2Cam : enjoy a private face-to-face video chat with your favorite webcam model. Let her see what you look like.

Cams.com has some of the hottest webcam models on the internet. You could spend all night on here, hopping from one fantasy girl to the next, and it won’t cost a lot of money. Tokens will cost you this much:

250 tokens = $26

500 tokens = $50

1,000 tokens – $99

1,500 tokens = $150

With peeks as low as 20 tokens per minute, that’s HIGH VALUE. Just think, you can bed hop from hottie to hottie every day, all without leaving your house (no COVID, no VDs). It’s all possible on cams.com, the ultimate place for private sex shows and intimate chats.

3. Chaturbate – Best Free Cam Site

Pros

HOT girls (blondes, ravens, redheads, Latinas, Asians, ebonies)

Neat, organized layout that you’ll find easy to use

THOUSANDS of the best webcam models online, 24/7 (find the hottie of your dreams at any time)

FREE sex cam shows (follow any girl you like without paying)

Sex toy interaction (make her vibrate)

Cons

Hotness overload (could be addictive)

Features

HUNDREDS of fetish hashtags and search filters

Massive table of live sex cams (refreshes constantly)

Follow (free) and Join FanClub (tokens required) buttons for each cam girl

Seven site tabs: you can see them all at once (featured) or narrow it down to girls, guys, trans, couples, or the cam models you already follow.

Chaturbate is one of the best, most EASY ACCESS, and user-friendly places to visit for a random fap, night or day. You can browse through hundreds of hot, available, horny, willing girls, follow the ones you like for free, watch their webcams without paying for as long as you like, then tip them for a PRIVATE SEX SHOW and chat at the following prices:

100 tokens for $10.99

200 tokens for $20.99 (5% Bonus)

400 tokens for $39.99 (10% Bonus)

550 tokens for $49.99 (21% Bonus)

750 tokens for $62.99 (32% Bonus)

On signup, you’ll get 200 free tokens for INSTANT GRATIFICATION with the girl of your dreams. So whip out your CC or crypto and dive in.

4. LiveJasmin – Most Ritzy, Glitzy Adult Webcam Site

Pros

HIGH CLASS European, elegant ladies

FREE cam preview (watch hot girls as long as they’re live)

Pictures and video (these chicks do lingerie shoots)

Cons

No right-clicking

Features

Seductive red/crimson background (gets you in the mood)

Clean thumbnail table of online cam girls (it’s like a babe smorgasbord)

Long list of filters and sub-filters (find your babe by nation, height, hair, appearance, language, etc.)

Cam girl bio pages with photos (this will keep you busy screen-capping)

Model sign up page is here

If you dig the finer things in life, you’ll love LiveJasmin, the adult cam site for stylish, high-class babes. Unlike other sites, where the quality is mixed, here, it’s all ritzy and upscale. Most of these dames could become leads in a James Bond movie.

Before you go falling in love, be sure to tip your favorite hotties. LiveJasmin accepts PayPal, crypto, Skrill, gifts cards, and CC:

27 credits = $35.99

67 credits = $79.99

97 credits = $112.99

157 credits = $178.99

If you wish you had been alive during the classic days of Hollywood, LiveJasmin could be your pad. A lot of these dames have a retro ’40s/’50s style glamor. Not surprisingly, many of them are European and aren’t entirely fluent in English, so keep that in mind before you buy a private chat.

5. Camsoda – Best Adult Webcams with Porn Stars

Pros

Cam thumbnail table with moving gifs (see hot sex cam action before you click)

FREE cam previews (watch hot live girls free for as long as they’re not in private)

HOT featured babes (most of these girls are busty, horny, flirtatious, and… generous before the camera)

CHEAP private shows (as low as six tokens per minute)

Cons

Fruity color scheme (the pink and teal might seem a little, err.. “gay” if you consider yourself “super straight”)

Features

Tip button (so you can honor and support your favorite girl)

Go Private button (get intimate, have virtual sex with Camsoda hotties)

Search bar (type in your fetish, go straight to your favorite kind of girls)

Sidebar filter (see token prices, search by gender, race, tags)

At Camsoda, you’ll find hot babes animated across your screen. Busty types, from college-aged thots to horny MILFs. Punch the tag filters to narrow your search. The overall layout is similar to Chaturbate. Here, however, you’ll also find porn stars like Brandi Love and Brooklyn Chase.

Private shows range from six to 120 tokens per minute. Enter your payment info (CC, crypto, wire or PayPal) and get 50 free tokens. Get 200 free tokens with a $19.95/month premium membership.

6. ImLive – Best Live Interactive Vibrator Sex Chat Site

Pros

BIG preview thumbs (scroll over to see what she’s doing)

Cam shows in multiple categories (candy shows, live sex video chat , FREE VIDEO CHAT)

Virtual sex (control her vibe, MAKE HER CLIMAX)

Cons

No freebies (unless she has a green button, where you can freeload on her cam)

Features

Buy Credits button ($1 per credit, sold in bundles of 25, 50, and 100)

Gift button (send cupcakes, chocolates, or jewelry to your favorite cam girl)

You’ll notice right off that ImLive sports a different layout than other popular cam sites. The tables are large (four columns), but you can choose to view them as a collage. Click on the green-button chicks (free video chat) to see what they’re up to. (Sorry, no previews of red- or blue-button chicks).

If her pic displays the blue vibrator icon, she’s waiting for you to make her climax. With seven credits, you can tickle her pussy for 15 seconds.

Overall, the ImLive babes are classier than the Chaturbaters but not as ritzy as the LiveJasmin dames. You could say it’s the golden middle of webcam modeling sites.

7. MyFreeCams – Best all-in-one-place cam site

Pros

Compact layout (find everything you need — thumbs, cam windows, search bars — on the same page)

LIVELY feel (everywhere you look, the screen is full of rotating images, rolling colored text, and flashing emojis)

EASY ACCESS (jump between hundreds of hot cam models without hitting the back button or main-page icon)

FREE shows (watch free sex and kinky nude girls, only pay for a private show )

Cons

Cluttered appearance (the everything-at-once layout of MyFreeCams might look messy if you’re used to the more refined layout of other sex cams and chat rooms)

Features

MASSIVE wall of model thumbs (fills up the entire screen)

Compact right-sidebar (access the menu, view your bookmarks, see the most popular cam rooms )

Embedded cam window (click on a girl and still see hundreds of live cam models below)

Unlike other cam sites, where you have to click from page-to-page, MyFreeCams puts everything on the same page. If you see a chick you like in the thumb table (hundreds of them), click to freeload her strip cam, which appears above the table.

While you watch, you can still browse for other chicks below. You don’t have to click the site button to get back to where you started. When you want to tip or buy a private show, fill your account with tokens at the following rates:

200 tokens = $19.99

550 tokens = $49.99

900 tokens = $74.99

Even as a free member, everyone will see your handle in the People window beside the cam. Keep that in mind if you’re freeloading in a room with only two watchers, as you might get noticed very fast. If she’s at her keyboard, she might boot you for not tipping.

8. Bongacams – Best Alt Girls Cam Site

Pros

2000+ cam girls online

Freaky pink-haired chicks who love getting raunchy

FREE SEX and live toy-play cams

Interactive vibrators (give your favorite girls organisms)

Cons

Fullscreen only for premium members

Daily time limits on free watch

Features

Social media links (follow your favorite Bongacams girls on Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat, and more)

Revolving thumbnail table of live cam girls (hover over to preview the action)

Multiple-row tab filters (search by gender, hashtags, categories)

Green cam buttons (tip or enter a group or private chat)

Of all the top cam sites, Bongacams seems to have the highest percentage of tattooed alt girls. Some of them are rainbow-haired cuties (ala Belle Delphine). Others are inked all over.

You can freeload their cams with a free membership. If a girl has you spinning, you can dive into her chat room at the following rates:

Group chat = 30 tokens/minute

Private chat = 60 tokens/minute

Full private chat = 90 tokens/minute

Token prices vary. Just as I type, the best starter deal is 474 tokens for $29.99.

9. StripChat – Best Sex Cam with FREE Chat Rooms

Pros

FREE CHAT (with some models)

5.5k live models at any given time (a girl infinity)

Free HD live sex streams (watch all you want, pay to activate her vibrator)

Cons

No scroll-over preview (you’ll have to enter each chick’s cam room to see what’s going on)

Features

Seductive crimson/black scheme

Scroll-loading thumbnail feed, divided into categories (check out the Top Free Live Sex Cams , or scroll down to Trending Girls or Live Couple’s Sex Cams )

Wheel of Fortune (spin the pink wheel or red wheel to win a deal on tokens)

Unlike most live cam sites, StripChat has a nighttime, bedroom vibe with its dark colors. Some of the models will let you leave a comment without paying. To interact with her sex toy and make requests, give her a tip. The flat rates for tokens are as follows:

90 tokens = $9.99

200 tokens = $20.99

540 tokens = $49.99

My spin of the red wheel got me a 25% discount on 200 tokens. StripChat accepts debit/credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Ether, Bitcoin, and Walmart/Starbucks gift cards.

30 Runner Ups for Best Cam Girl Site

Here are the other sites we reviewed, but didn’t make the cut for the top picks. This isn’t to say they are bad cam sites by any means, some like Delhi Sex Chat still stand out as unique niche sites however with a smaller amount of models online.

Cam4

Exposed Webcams

Royal Cams

Camera Prive

Delhi Sex Chat

Slut Roulette

Streamate

SkyPrivate

Cams Creative

XLoveCam

Flirt4Free

Shemale.com

VoyeurHouseTV

Xcams

xxxcams

Adult Friend Finder Live

XModels

Streamray

LuckyCrush

Porn Dude Cams

BabeStation Cams

Flirty Mania

PlexStorm

CamLust

SoulCams

MyDirtyHobby

CamWithHer

FireCams

Black Camz

SakuraLive

XLoveFetish

Cam Rabbit

livesexasian

FAQs and Guide to Adult Sex Cams

Are cam sites safe to use?

The top 10 adult cam sites are safe to use. If they weren’t, you wouldn’t have thousands of babes (and horny dudes) on them every day. You can view free adult cams and peek on live sex shows, all without strings attached. Free cams let you see live nude girls and not be seen, with no effort on your part.

If you decide to tip or buy private chat time, make sure to read the fine print on the sites’ terms of service. The best sex cam sites use encryption to protect your private data. However, most will rebill you each month until you cancel. Keep that in mind if you only plan to join for a weekend of fun.

What are the live sex cam types available?

Sex cam sites run the gamut, but most will let you watch the live cams for free (ImLive has the most restrictions). It’s when you want to join a sex chat or get a private show that you’ll need to tip with credits or tokens. Sites like Onlyfans offer cam shows as well, check out the best onlyfans girls.

If you really like one of the girls, you might want to tip her as an act of encouragement. After all, they’ll only keep camming with the support of paying fans.

How to choose the best cam site?

It depends on your type of chick. If you like young babes and alt types, go to Chaturbate or Bongacams. For raunchy MILFs, go to JerkMate or CamSoda. For elegant, classy dames, go to LiveJasmin.

Can I hookup with a live cam model?

Probably not. Cam girls do what they do because of the remoteness and safety. They get the financial perks of sex work, all in the comfort of their bedrooms, without making physical contact with strangers. Each time you enter a cam room or pay for a private show, it’s tacitly understood that your interaction with her is strictly virtual.

Besides, most of the girls you’ll like will live thousands of miles away, possibly overseas. A lot of cam girls use geoblocking, which prevents viewers from their home state or city from accessing their cam room.

Only the Best Cam Girl Sites

On sex cam sites, you can live out your fantasies with the girls of your dreams. In these lockdown times, it’s the safest way to swing from girl to girl, all without leaving home or dealing with rejection.

To get the best experience possible, only buy private shows with girls you can preview first-happy fapping.

