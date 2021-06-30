The 3 Best Carb Blockers Pills On The Market In 2021

What Is A Carb Blocker?

A carb blocker is a supplement that contains certain compounds to help block the digestion of carbohydrates.

Your body has enzymes that digest complex carbohydrates. When you eat carbohydrates and proceed to take a carb blocker, it will inhibit those enzymes.

That will lead to the carbohydrates not being broken down or absorbed. Because they aren’t broken down or absorbed, they won’t count as calories and won’t raise your blood sugar levels.

Because of this unique mechanism, many users take them to help enhance weight loss progress.

Keep reading this article as we show you the best and most effective carb blocker pills.

The 3 Best Carb Blocker Pills

Since carb blockers have gotten a lot of attention, many companies have put one out on the market.

Each product you’ll come across has its own set of ingredients, meaning they’re all different from each other.

That means it can be challenging to find the most effective product.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help.

We’ve tested and researched many of the carb blocker pills on the market and have now put together a list of 3 best options.

#1. Utilize

Utilize by Huge Nutrition takes the first spot on our list of best carb blocker pills. This insulin-mimetic and nutrient partitioning agent is filled with high-quality ingredients to get the job done.

Even though it’s a relatively new product on the market, it’s already gained a lot of popularity due to being incredibly effective at blocking carbs.

But that’s not all – it’s also going to supercharge fat loss, metabolism, and insulin sensitivity.

What makes Utilize so effective? It’s all found in the ingredients.

Here’s a breakdown of the formula:

1000 IU Vitamin D3

1500mg Berberine HCl

750mg Bitter Melon Extract

500mg Cinnamon Powder

300mg Alpha Lipoic Acid

300mg Gymnema Sylvestre Extract

200mg Fenugreek

125mg Cinnamon Bark Extract

250mg Magnesium

5mg Chromium

Just look at the number of ingredients you’re getting. There’s a total of 10 high-quality ingredients in Utilize, all of which are dosed optimally. Every ingredient in this formula is going to help you, one way or the other.

We found that there’s no product out there that can beat Utilize. Believe me when I say that it’s miles ahead of the competition.

Utilize is exclusively sold on Huge Nutrition’s official website. Click here to get taken to the official product page, where you can purchase and learn more about it.

#2. ADA-Load

Taking the second spot on our list of best carb blockers is ADA-Load by Steel Supplements. This product is considered one of the most effective because it contains many active, science-backed ingredients.

At just two capsules per day, it’s going to help with blocking carbohydrates and partition nutrients. For athletes, it’s going to help get those nutrients directly to the muscles.

You’ll find the following ingredients in a serving of ADA-Load:

375mg Super Berberine

275mg Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf

250mg Bitter Melon Extract

200mg Alpha Lipoic Acid

125mg Cinnamon Bark Extract

50mg Capsorb

10mg Vanadyl Sulfate Pentahydrate

Steel’s ADA-Load contains a good set of ingredients that’ll help prevent the absorption of carbohydrates. The addition of compounds like Super Berberine & Bitter Melon Extract is a game-changer because you can’t go wrong with them – we’re happy to see them included!

It might not hold as many ingredients as our top-pick Utilize, but it’s still an excellent product with significant effects.

Want to get yourself a bottle or two of ADA-Load? Head over to Steel Supplements’ official website to place your order!

#3. GlycoLog

We’re finishing this list with GlycoLog by Blackstone Labs. It’s a well-known product designed for athletes that want to maximize weight loss, insulin utilization, and metabolism.

Glycolog doesn’t disappoint, as it features a total of 7 ingredients that all work together for maximum effects. Check out what you’ll find in one serving of Glycolog:

1000mg Gymnema Extract 10:1

500mg Bitter Melon

300mg Super Berberine

250mg Cinnamon Extract

150mg Sodium R-Lipoate

5mg BioPerine (Black Pepper Extract)

300mcg Chromium

GlycoLog combines the staple carb blocking ingredients, making it a powerful and effective formula. On top of that, they’ve also added black pepper extract to help your body absorb all these nutrients.

For optimal results, it’s recommended to take three capsules twice per day, meaning you’re consuming a total of six pills a day. You have to take them with high carbohydrate meals for them to work optimally.

If you think GlycoLog is the carb blocker you’ve been chasing, you can order it directly from the manufacturer, Blackstone Labs.

Best Carb Blocker Ingredients Explained

There are specific ingredients your carb blocker must include for it to be effective.

Allow us to introduce you and educate you on the most effective ingredients out there.

Berberine

Out of all the different carb blocker ingredients, the most effective one is Berberine. It’s a natural compound that is extracted from different kinds of plants.

It’s a highly potent compound, as many studies have proven its wide variety of benefits.

Here’s a list of what Berberine is capable of doing:

Decreases the breakdown of carbohydrates in the gut

It helps stimulate weight loss

Reduces insulin resistance and sensitivity

Decreases sugar production

Reduces blood sugar levels

As you can see, there’s a lot you can expect from Berberine. That’s why we’re massive fans of this ingredient, and we’re convinced that every carb blocker should have it included.

For Berberine to be effective, it needs to be dosed correctly. Based on the scientific data, a dosage of 900 to 1500mg of Berberine per day yields the most results.

Many carb blockers contain anywhere from 200 to 500mg of Berberine per serving. Unfortunately, that means you aren’t getting the optimal dosage.

But with Utilize, you’re getting 1500mg of Berberine per serving. It’s one of the main reasons it’s taken the top spot on our list.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Another highly effective compound found in carb blockers is Gymnema Sylvestre. This natural herb has gotten the nickname the Destroyer of Sugar, which should tell you something about its effectiveness.

Gymnema Sylvestre comes with impressive benefits. It has the power to help reduce blood sugar levels, reduces sweet cravings, and it could even help you lose weight.

As with any ingredient, it’s not going to work if you aren’t taking the correct dosage. Research tells us that the optimal dose is between 300 to 400mg per day.

Cinnamon Extract

Who doesn’t love Cinnamon? It’s a tasty spice that has been around for thousands of years.

It doesn’t just taste good, but it can also have a positive impact on metabolism. That’s right; Cinnamon has the ability to reduce insulin resistance and lower blood sugar levels.

On top of that, it’s also an antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties. So overall, it’s a great ingredient with plenty of health benefits.

According to scientific data, for Cinnamon to impact insulin, you’re going to need around 500mg per day. That means you’ll need to make sure the carb blocker you’re buying includes it at the proper dosage!

Fenugreek

Many of you might be familiar with Fenugreek, a herb that has been used in alternative medicine for decades.

It’s known for having multiple health benefits, but the one we’re interested in is that it could help control blood sugar levels.

The seeds found in Fenugreek could help with slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates. That’s why you’ll often find the seed extract in carb blockers.

There isn’t much data available on the best dosage, but most supplements contain anywhere from 100 to 300mg per serving.

Should You Use Carb Blocker Pills?

Carb blocker pills are a great way to slow down carb absorption, reduce blood sugar levels, and increase insulin sensitivity.

That means they’re excellent for increasing nutrient uptake or weight loss. So if that’s what you’re chasing, it’s definitely a good idea to add carb blocker pills to your routine.

You’re going to need a supplement that uses the right ingredients, just like the science-backed ones we’ve shown you.

That’s why we highly recommend going with any of the above products; we’ve had the best effects and results with Huge Nutrition’s Utilize.

Always make sure to take your carb blocker with your meal that contains the most carbohydrates . By doing so, it’s going to have the most effects.

Do Carb Blockers Cause Side Effects?

Carb blocker pills are safe as long as you get your hands on a reliable, high-quality product like the ones we’ve shown you in this article.

Since carb blockers impact the digestion of carbohydrates, it’s possible to experience mild side effects from taking them.

Those side effects are mainly stomach-related issues such as bloating, diarrhea, and cramps.

The majority of the people don’t seem to experience any side effects at all, and if they do, they subside quickly after a couple of days.

Make sure to follow the recommended usage of your carb blocker provided by the manufacturer. Please don’t take more than necessary as it won’t improve results.

It’s important to be careful with carb blockers if you have diabetes or other medical conditions. It’s recommended to consult your medical expert before taking them if that’s the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you have a question about carb blocker pills? Check out our FAQ below!

#1. What is the best carb blocker available?

Out of all the products we’ve gone through, we found that Utilize by Huge Nutrition is the best carb blocker.

The reason it’s ahead of other products because it contains scientifically backed ingredients that are clinically dosed. That means you’re going to experience optimal effects and results.

#2. Can you stack a carb blocker with a fat burner?

Yes, it’s possible to stack a carb blocker and fat burner together. These two supplements are often stacked together by users looking to maximize weight loss, energy, and appetite suppression. It’s also perfectly fine to stack with your favorite pre workout or BCAA.

#3. Do carb blocker pills really work?

Yes, they work if you get your hands on the right product. By the right product, we mean the one that uses the most effective ingredients.

A few of those ingredients are Berberine, Gymnema Sylvestre, and Cinnamon – all of these can be found in Utilize, the top-rated product in this article.

#4. Should I be taking my carb blocker after a meal?

Yes, take it during or immediately after a meal. It has to be your largest meal with the most carbohydrates for that day.

Conclusion

Carb blocker pills are a unique kind of supplement that comes with a wide variety of benefits.

They’re capable of impacting the breakdown of carbohydrates, blood sugar levels, insulin sensitivity, and metabolism.

To get those benefits, you must find a carb blocker that uses good ingredients. This article has shown you the best carb blockers available; here’s a quick recap:

We found these three products to be the most effective, as they combine high-quality, science-backed ingredients. They’re all solid options, but Utilize is by far our favorite because it holds the most potent formula.

Once you’ve decided which product you’re going to get, take it with your largest carbohydrate meal for maximum effect. You can take them every day, as they’re generally very safe and shouldn’t cause severe side effects.

If you aren’t going with any of the products we’ve introduced you to, make sure the one you’re getting holds the right ingredients like the ones we’ve shown you.

Don’t forget to make sure to follow the dosage guidelines provided by the manufacturer. Always make sure to prioritize a healthy diet before taking any supplement.

