1. Transparent Labs Carb Powder Get It

This powder features Cluster Dextrin®—a patented, high-quality carb source, which allows for rapid absorption and easy digestion in the gut. Without spiking insulin levels, it enables sustained carbohydrate release for glycogen replacement after training.

Each serving provides 25g carbs.

[$39.99; transparentlabs.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!