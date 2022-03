2. Performance Lab Carb Get It

This powder features a patented KarboLyn® technology—providing carbs that are small in molecular size to absorb faster and last longer than most other carbs. Himalayan pink sea salt, organic coconut sugar, and other natural flavors add to its palatability and performance benefits.

Each serving provides 23g carbs.

[$59.25; performancelab.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!