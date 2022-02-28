4. UCAN Energy Powder Get It

While a lot of attention is paid to that fast kick-start phase immediately following workouts, much of muscle glycogen restoration is actually slow—taking up to 24 to 36 hours to fully restock stores. SuperStarch in UCAN provides sustained delivery of glucose that’ll outlast other carbs. Working in the background long after exercise, it helps smooth and lengthen the effectiveness of glucose levels and glycogen replenishment overnight.

Each serving provides 21g carbs.

[$69.95; ucan.co]

