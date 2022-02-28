6. Vitargo Carbohydrate Powder Get It

Vitargo claims to be the fastest-working carb from mouth to muscle. The brand’s supplement is said to replenish fuel stores 77 percent more effectively and 70 percent faster than other carb sources. This BSCG-Certified powder is made of fractionated amylopectin starch to provide fast fuel to replace glycogen after training.

Each serving provides 35g carbs.

[$69.99; vitargo.com]

