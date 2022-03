7. EFX Karbolyn Fuel Get It

Formulated with Karbolyn, a homopolysaccharide, this Informed-Sport Certified powder provides potato-, rice-, and corn-derived supplements for fast absorption with complex sustainability for glycogen loading.

Each serving provides 50g carbs.

[$49.99; vitaminshoppe.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!