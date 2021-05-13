We sampled a range of different products to discover the best CBD creams for pain relief; specifically, pain stemming from arthritis, joint pains, migraines, and muscle cramps.

Especially severe pain can be a massive hassle when it gets in the way of daily life. There are several people who are forced to live with this type of constant pain that they feel in their joints, muscles, nerves, or other central locations.

Many people turn to painkillers when dealing with this sort of pain. However, this is one of the most dangerous pain relief techniques. Painkillers are highly addictive, and the opioid crisis is the worst it’s ever been.

The current number of people affected by the opioid crisis is through the roof, and deaths related to painkillers have been getting higher and higher since the 1980s.

To avoid being a part of the opioid epidemic, many people are now looking for natural ways to alleviate their aches and pains. One of the most natural and effective ways to manage your excessive pain is through the use of cannabidiol creams.

CBD has grown in popularity over the past few years and many users have found that it can help alleviate, and in some cases, eradicate their extreme pain. Keep reading to learn more about how you can manage your pain using CBD creams.

Top 5 CBD Cream For Pain Are:

Fab CBD – High-Quality & Innovative Salves Cheef Botanicals – Best Value CBDistillery – Best Variety Medterra – Best for Joint & Muscle Pain Joy Organics – Best Broad Spectrum

How We Created Our List of CBD Creams for Pain Relief?

Demand for CBD has reached peak heights, as more and more people are looking to manage their pain with CBD. This is why we felt that now was the perfect time to compile this list of cannabidiol creams so that our readers have a thorough understanding of the best cannabidiol creams to manage their pain.

We started our research by looking at products and brands that are currently trending; to do this, we browsed every possible social media outlet including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit. We also took a deep dive into reviews on each company, taking a close look at user experience.

We also made sure to take into account the thoughts and feedback from respected experts and journalists in the CBD field. Based on all these inputs, we were able to narrow our list down to the products we felt were best. We also looked into where the companies sourced their CBD, as well as the strength of the product, the quality, etc.

The Factors We Considered

When we were first compiling our research on the best cannabidiol creams, the list was long. To cut our list down, we used the following list of criteria for all brands and products:

Where the hemp, for the product, is sourced from

How well each product managed pain levels; including joint pains, inflammation, headaches, and discomfort

How well the product helped managed sleep problems

Taking into account if the product is made of broad-spectrum, isolate, or full-spectrum extracts

The company policies and how well they abided by FDA rules and guidelines

THC levels of all products

Made sure that the products had zero detection of heavy metals, mould, and pesticides

The manufacturing process of the company and the brand’s certifications

Whether the products were tested by a third-party lab, and if the lab results were easy to discover on the company website

How the company is perceived by people online, and the overall reputation of the company

If the user manual and dosage was provided to customers after purchase

If the product went through a heavy vetting process and was deemed to be safe and effective

After considering all these factors, we drafted the following list of the top 5 brands for CBD creams.

Best CBD Creams for Pain Relief:

#1. Fab CBD – Top-Quality & Editor’s Pick

Brand Overview

Fab CBD is an all-around great company whose motto has always been “doing good by people”. They have always strived to make the highest quality products and their quality is heavily praised by users and experts alike.

They also believe in making CBD accessible to as many people as possible as they believe that CBD supplements help people live a well-rounded, healthy, happy life. All of Fab CBD’s products use all-natural hemp, found in Colorado.

The products all go through an intense cleaning process that rids them of solvents and pesticides; ensuring that Fab CBD products are organic, clean, and natural.

The company offers a wide range of CBD products, but the two products in their arsenal that we’re focusing on today are the CBD topicals. cannabidiol cream and topical cannabidiol salve.

Both their CBD topicals, salve and the cream use organic and natural ingredients like coconut oil and olive oil as the base; the cannabidiol is then infused into this base. The mixture of these ingredients creates a nice thick texture that is easy to apply.

The topical cream smells amazingly fresh and contains 600 mg of CBD per product; meanwhile, the salve has a super calming scent and comes in varying strengths.

Fab CBD’s Topical CBD Cream

They offer the best CBD creams, unlike CBD oil, They are easy to use for both beginners and advanced users. While CBD oils take time to master and find the correct dosage, Cannabidiol creams do not need to be measured or dosed out. This is why Fab CBD’s topical cannabidiol cream is such a hit!

This product contains 600 mg of CBD and is known to be super effective when it comes to treating all sorts of pain and ailments. This cream is one of Fab CBD’s most popular items and customers are constantly purchasing and repurchasing this cream.

It also works wonders in reducing stress and anxiety; many customers have claimed to be calmer and better-rested when they use this product.

Pros:

Voted as #1 CBD for pain

The topical cannabidiol cream has a lovely tropical smell, with heavy orange notes

The cream is non-greasy, easy to apply, and the texture is light and airy

It’s a highly effective product and it helps ease stress

The cream does a great job of reducing aches and pains

Some customers have found that they sleep better when they use this product

The very friendly customer service team is always around to help

Shipping is quick and easy, and all products arrive on your doorstep within days of you ordering them

All products are tested by a third-party lab, so you know your product is high-quality and highly effective

Cons:

Fab CBD does not ship any products to the UK or Canada, but if you’re in Canada you can order from CBDnorth .

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD for the Best Discount

Fab CBD’s Topical CBD Salve

Fab CBD’s Topical CBD Salve is a newer offering on the company’s website, but it’s already growing a cult following! Many customers have claimed that this product has soothed and alleviated all sorts of pain, thanks to its high-quality ingredients.

The salve has a heating and cooling effect that many customers report is lovely and soothing. The smell of the product is also soothing and calming, as it is created from high-quality ingredients. The hemp for both the salve and the cream is the highest-quality, most natural, and organic stuff around; and is sourced from Colorado.

This product does an excellent job of managing acute pain, pain resulting from medical conditions, as well as pain stemming from non-medical issues. Fab CBD’s Topical CBD Salve is especially effective at reducing pain that results from migraines, arthritis, IBS, epilepsy, and a host of other conditions. This product is truly a blockbuster hit!

Pros:

The CBD salve has a lovely heating and cooling effect that many customers report loving and enjoying

The salve includes several essential oils that help facilitate relaxation and better sleep

High-quality hemp that is sourced from Colorado

All of Fab CBD’s products are tested by a third-party lab

Many customers report that this CBD salve is a highly effective product, and it has helped ease their anxiety and stress

This CBD salve does a great job with reducing aches, pains, and ailments

Very effective in treating headaches and migraines

Cons:

There’s no subscriptions or auto-ship option available, so you have to place a new order every time you purchase products from Fab CBD

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD

Major Points to Note:

Fab CBD is without a doubt our top pick for pain management through CBD, for the following reasons:

High-Quality CBD Cream and Salve

Fab CBD puts great effort into creating the highest quality products. Their cannabidiol cream and salve are no different. The topical CBD cream contains 600 mg of CBD and is known to be super effective when it comes to treating all sorts of pain and ailments.

This is why the product is one of Fab CBD’s most popular items and customers are constantly purchasing and repurchasing this cream. The salve is no different and can also be used to alleviate all sorts of pain. Its high-quality ingredients make it a blockbuster hit!

The product is a newer offering but is already growing a cult following. The salve has a heating and cooling effect that many customers report is lovely and soothing.

The smell of the product is also soothing and calming, as it is created from high-quality ingredients. The hemp for both products is the high-quality, most natural, and organic stuff around; and is sourced from Colorado.

Range of Products

Fab CBD carries a wide range of high-quality and effective products, from gummies, oils, and topical creams to dog treats! Their products are all organic, non-GMO, and vegan. The CBD topical cream in particular is a fabulous option for those suffering from body aches and pain.

The cream does a wonderful job of easing the body and joint pains. The salve, which is a newer product, also does an amazing job of lifting tension and discomforts.

Naturally Sourced Hemp

All Fab CBD products use hemp that is organic, natural, clean, and sourced directly from Colorado. Their hemp is grown using advanced extraction, cloning, and growing practices that ensure that all products are high-quality, high-end, and as safe as possible. Customers online rave about the quality of the hemp, and how the high it gives is clean and crisp.

Testing Conducted by Third-Party Labs

Fab CBD uses a lab called ProVerde Laboratories to test all its products. ProVerde Laboratories is an unbiased third-party lab, and they conduct all the necessary tests for Fab CBD products. The results of these tests are also very easy to find and read on the company site.

30-Day Policy

The company promises all customers a 30-day money-back guarantee on any and all products. This is a useful policy, especially for first time-CBD users.

Highly Effective Products

Fab CBD carries a wide range of products that are all highly effective in treating pains, aches, anxiety, and stress. Their topical cannabidiol cream in specific can help ease tension and pain in the muscles, while also treating inflammation and headaches.

The salve also offers a similar effect, by working to promote healing of the skin. Both the topical cream and the salve are useful for pains and aches caused by athletics; this includes active runners, golfers, and gym-goers.

⇒ Click Here to get the best deals on Fab CBD

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Best Value

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals has been in the CBD business for several years now; their experience and popularity have flourished over the last 30 years. CBD has also grown in popularity over the past few years, which has led to Cheef Botanicals doing better now than ever before. More and more users have found that CBD can alleviate, and in some cases eradicate their never ending pain.

Cheef Botanicals strongly believes in the healing power of CBD and they work hard to share their knowledge and experience with the world. They plaster information about CBD all across social media, news articles, and a variety of different forums.

For them, the customer comes first, and the customers’ health is their top priority. Therefore, all their products undergo a series of tests, and they only present the highest-grade CBD products to their customers.

Cheef Botanicals is a brand you can always trust to have your back! All their products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and they contain zero artificial colors and flavors.

Pros:

Cheef Botanicals only offers cruelty-free, vegan, high-quality products

The CBD salve is highly effective for injured athletes

Their products are always cruelty-free and only use full-spectrum CBD oil

The salve can be used anywhere on the body and the product works quickly to help alleviate aches and pains

Cheef Botanicals has a very friendly Customer service that’s easy to get a hold of

They offer free and quick shipping

Their items are all reasonably priced

Subscriptions and discounts are available on the company website

The salve is great for helping with pain, but it’s also a very moisturizing product, so it has a dual purpose

Cons:

The customer service team is not available on Saturdays and Sundays

Some online reviews claim that the salve did not help with aches and pains

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals for the Best Discount

Major Points to Note

Helpful Website

Cheef Botanicals believes in complete transparency therefore their website is incredibly informative and highlights the multitude of CBD benefits; there’s also a lot of information about the correct dosage. The tests run by third-party labs are also very easy to find and read on the company website.

Wide range of Products

Cheef Botanicals is an avid believer in the power of CBD; therefore, they’ve worked hard to create an extensive line of CBD products. No matter your style or preference you can find a product to suit your needs. They carry edibles, tinctures, vape cartridges, and more!

Respected Source

Cheef Botanicals works hard to put the customer first; this makes them a respected and trusted source. You can trust Cheef Botanicals to always deliver high-quality, well-performing products. Their salve in particular is very helpful with joint pains and muscle aches; it’s also an amazing product for recovering or injured athletes.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#3. CBDistillery – Best Guarantee of Service

Brand Overview

CBDistillery is run by Colorado natives and is a fairly new company; they entered the CBD scene about 5 years ago. The company believes in the power of CBD and they strongly feel that CBD can reduce stress and anxiety levels, safely and effectively.

CBDistillery also believes in the power that CBD holds with helping depression, quality of sleep, clarity of mind; and they strongly believe in the healing powers that CBD can have with regards to pain and inflammation.

Their products are known to be well-priced, strong, and effective when dealing with pain. They also have a long line of products and offer multiple types of cannabidiol creams, lip balms, and salves.

Pros:

CBDistillery has a wide range of products to appeal to a larger customer base

Their products are all non-GMO

Their products are all clean, and the hemp they use is certified by the US Hemp Authority

Products are tested by outside labs and the results are easily available to customers

Their products are primarily full-spectrum products, with only a few that are isolates

Cons:

Some customers have reported that CBDistillery has problematic shipping, leading to their orders being delayed

Difficult to get in touch with the customer service team at CBDistillery

⇒ Visit the Official Website of CBDistillery for the Best Discount

Major Points to Note

Wide Range of Products

CBDistillery has a wide range of offerings; from oils, soft gels, gummies to a variety of different topicals. CBDistillery’s CBD oil is one of the best CBD oil for anxiety that can help you deal with everyday stress and anxiety. Their CBD topical range include salves, creams, relief sticks, body lotion, hand lotion, lip balm, and skincare products for the face.

Their CBD topical products use a blend of coconut oil and/or olive oil as the base for the product. The prices are all very reasonable, and the variety of products gives the customer a range of options based on their likes and preferences.

The CBD topical products are all good at providing relief and helping you recover from pain and injuries. Their cannabidiol Cream in particular is very strong and efficient with pain management.

Organic, Non-GMO Products

The ingredients in all of CBDistillery’s products are clean and non-GMO. Their products also contain certified full-spectrum hemp that is tested by third-party labs and certified by the US Hemp Authority. They use natural farming methods to ensure that the product they’re giving you is as clean as it gets!

⇒ Visit the Official Website of CBDistillery

#4. Medterra – Best for Joint & Muscle Pain

Brand Overview

Medterra was created by a group of individuals who believe in spreading access and information about CBD to all parts of the world. The company is hyper-focused on quality and consistency; therefore, their hemp is sourced following strict protocols that were put in place by the Department of Agriculture.

Medterra prides itself on having the highest quality products and its team is dedicated to quality control, vegetable genetics, and industrial farming. They’ve also been making strides in educating the public about CBD; their primary goal is to remove the stigma that is commonly associated with CBD.

Medterra believes that CBD roll-ons and creams are a great way to manage pain and stress. Their topical CBD products are all free of synthetic ingredients and artificial preservatives. Their specialized CBD cream works wonders for any kind of joint pain, and also specifically for arthritis.

Pros:

Medterra’s products are all strong and efficient, particularly when it comes to pain management

Numerous customers have reported feeling a sense of calm and ease after using Medterra’s products

All their products are eco-friendly

All Medterra products are sustainable and use natural ingredients

Medterra’s CBD cream works wonders for stiff necks and painful back issues

There are zero pesticides and zero heavy metals present in their products

Cons:

Some customers have reported issues with the 30-day money-back guarantee

A few customers have had issues with shipping

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Medterra for the Best Discount

Major Points to Note

Quick and Efficient Results

Medterra has formulated all its products in such a manner so that its customers receive the most efficient and powerful results possible. This is why their CBD cream in particular works wonders for all kinds of joint pain, and specifically for arthritis.

Their products are also derived from clean and natural ingredients, so in addition to the products being efficient, they are also sustainable and eco-friendly.

Clean Products

Medterra uses zero synthetics, preservatives, contaminants, or plasticizers in their products. Their products are also completely eco-friendly and sustainable, as all their ingredients are derived from natural sources.

Using a product like this is always a great feeling for the customer, as they’re getting amazing results completely guilt-free!

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Medterra

#5. Joy Organics – Best Broad Spectrum

Brand Overview

This company was first started by a woman called Joy Smith; she had multiple health and sleep issues. The only way she was able to treat these problems was through the use of CBD. She’s since brought on multiple family members, that all have their own success stories with CBD.

Because of its history and foundation, the company as a whole values family and community above all else. The company was created to help others sleep better, live better, and manage their aches and pains.

Joy Organics carries a range of CBD products; this includes oils, gel capsules, face masks, energy drinks, gummies, and of course creams and salves. The company focuses a lot on health and environmental factors, so their shipping is carbon neutral, and all their farming practices are very eco-friendly.

Pros:

Joy Organics has a wide selection of CBD topicals that range in strength and size. Their cream contains about 250 mg of CBD and their salve contains about 500 mg of CBD

Shipping is completely free of charge

Zero contaminants and zero solvent residue

Comprehensive testing conducted by offsite, third-party labs

The hemp that is used in all products is organically grown and derived from natural seeds

Cons:

Even though they pride themselves on being a wholesome brand, not all their products are vegan

International shipping is not an option with this company

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Joy Organics for the Best Discount

Major Points to Note:

High-Quality Products

Joy Organics uses the most premium-grade and purest product. Their hemp is sourced from Colorado and is always very high quality. Even their packaging has a clean, earthy, and simple look to it.

Their family values touch on every part of the process, from the high-quality product they present to the wholesome packaging they deliver.

Friendly Customer Care Team

The company was founded on caring for friends, family, and community so that value remains at the forefront of the company’s goals and practices.

Joy Organics believes in caring for each other and caring for their customers. It is because of this attribute that they have such a friendly, cooperative, and hard-working customer service team that’s always happy to help out.

Comprehensive Lab Reports

Joy Organics goes through a rigorous testing process for all its products. The tests are all conducted offsite at a third-party lab. These results are then made wholly public for all their customers to see and review.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Joy Organics for the Best Discount

Important Things to Note Before Purchasing Your CBD Cream

Cannabidiol Creams can be incredibly helpful when dealing with pain and giving you pain relief, sleep problems, or body aches. However, it is incredibly important to purchase a safe and high-quality product that will deliver on all its promises.

Before incorporating a CBD cream into your routine, take note of the following list of things:

Where companies find their hemp. The US and Scandinavia are the top two places for sourcing hemp; oftentimes, the hemp found in Asia and Europe will not be of the same quality.

Be sure to take note of the amount of THC in the product before purchasing. The legal limit for THC within the US is less than 0.3%; so, make sure the product does not contain more than the legal limit.

Understand the CBD terminology so that you’re able to make well-informed decisions when purchasing your product. This includes understanding the difference between broad-spectrum CBD, CBD isolate, and full spectrum CBD. If you’re unsure of what to purchase, you can never go wrong with full-spectrum CBD, as these are usually the safest and most effective products.

Look at online reviews to make sure that the product will deliver on what it promises. Also make sure that other users have attested to the quality, safety, and effectiveness of the product.

Carefully review the list of ingredients on the product label. Be sure to purchase products that contain zero additives, harmful ingredients, toxins, or artificial coloring. When looking at the ingredients also be sure to note if the smell of the product appeals to you.

Before purchasing, be sure that the company you’re buying from uses third-party labs to test all their products . This is super important because you want to receive the best quality CBD products that you know have been thoroughly tested and approved by unbiased experts.

How to Properly Use CBD Creams for Pain Management?

Pain is a universal nuisance and appears in different ways. Some people feel short-term pains from a pulled muscle, joint pain, or mild headache; others suffer from constant and deep pain due to arthritis, migraines, Crohn’s disease, or any other painful medical condition caused by inflammation.

CBD creams are a helpful and natural way to tackle some of these inflammatory and painful issues. While CBD oils work internally, CBD creams do an excellent job of treating external pains and issues which are an obstacle in pain relief.

CBD creams usually have a base of coconut oil or olive oil, and the cannabidiol is infused into this base. This creates a nice thick texture that results in either a salve or a cream. The product typically also contains herbs and essential oils that can be soothing and therapeutic to the user.

Make sure to peruse the ingredient list to make sure that the essential oils in your product suit you and your needs. Be sure to also look closely at the amount of CBD in your product; and also, If its full spectrum CBD or broad spectrum CBD. The most effective creams will contain 400 mg or more of CBD. This strength will help manage and alleviate pain.

CBD creams are extremely helpful with alleviating pain, reducing inflammation, and calming stress and anxiety in the body. CBD decreases inflammation by working to ease the hyperactive pain receptors in the body. CBD creams also do an amazing job at decreasing swelling and pain.

How Safe are CBD Creams?

Similar to most CBD products, users and experts alike regard CBD creams as highly safe and highly effective. In fact, in the case of pain management, CBD creams are much safer than alternative options such as painkillers and other addictive opioids.

Some people even treat their pain with NSAIDs, which are also far more dangerous than CBD creams. With regular use, NSAIDs can result in bleeding, high blood pressure, and stomach ulcers.

Compared to painkillers and NSAIDs, CBD creams are one of the safest ways to manage your pain. As with all things, finding the right dosage and right product is vital to treating your pain.

How CBD Helps Reduce and Manage Pain?

People have been looking for a natural and non-addictive way to treat pain for a long time now. When CBD was first introduced as a product for pain management, many were skeptical; but those same skeptics have found just how useful CBD is as pain relief cream.

The science behind this pain management boils down to our endocannabinoid systems. All living creatures have this system, and it is ultimately the thing that controls our appetite, mood, memory, and of course pain.

CBD in turn mimics the endocannabinoid system, therefore tricking our body into a sense of harmony and calm. This is why CBD can help not only with pain management, but it can also help with anxiety, depression, and sleep problems.

CBD creams in particular are helpful with alleviating pain, reducing inflammation, and calming stress and anxiety in the body. CBD decreases inflammation and swelling by working to ease the hyperactive pain receptors in the body.

Due to the multiple success stories people have heard about CBD and pain, the popularity and demand for CBD continues to rise! The other benefit of CBD is that, unlike THC, CBD does not create a high.

While CBD can help manage and reduce pain, it’s important to note that CBD cannot cure medical issues or illnesses.

That being said, CBD topicals are often used by individuals who suffer from the following list of medical issues and ailments:

Tension, aches, or cramps in the muscles

Inflammation in the body

Joint pain

Arthritis

Pain stemming from nerves

Multiple Sclerosis

Back pain

Headaches

Menstrual cramps

Crohn’s disease

Fibromyalgia

IBS

Chronic migraines

CBD Creams for Pain Management: Simple and Easy to Use

CBD creams, unlike CBD oils, are easy to use for both beginners and advanced users. While CBD oils take time to master and find the correct dosage, CBD creams do not need to be measured or dosed out.

Most users simply apply a small amount of CBD cream or salve to the area they’re looking to treat. Within a few hours of the cream penetrating the skin, the user will find that the pain in the area has been drastically reduced.

CBD creams and salves can be used almost anywhere on the body and are highly effective when it comes to treating aches and pains.

What Are the Negative Effects of CBD Creams?

Unlike most products used for pain management, CBD does not run the risk of being addictive. Nor does it have any major or long-term risks.

However, here are some possible negative effects that CBD creams can cause for the user:

Feelings of anxiety or depression

Lower than normal blood pressure

Drowsiness, dizziness, or fatigue

Irritability, insomnia, or issues with sleep

Conclusion: Which CBD Cream For Pain Should You Buy?

If you’re a new or even longtime user of CBD, then you cannot go wrong with Fab CBD products. In specific, their topical CBD cream and topical CBD salve. Both of these products have glowing reviews across all social media platforms and online boards.

Multiple users have raved about how Fab CBD products helped manage their pain, anxiety, sleep issues, and stress.

Fab CBD’s topical cream and salve both do an excellent job of managing acute pain, pain resulting from medical conditions, as well as pain stemming from non-medical issues. CBD creams are especially effective at reducing pain that results from migraines, arthritis, IBS, epilepsy, and a host of other conditions.

Pain can be a massive hassle especially when it gets in the way of daily life. One of the most natural and effective ways to manage your chronic pain is through the use of CBD creams. CBD has grown in popularity over the past few years and many users have found that it can help alleviate, and in some cases eradicate their chronic pain.

As more and more people turn away from painkillers and NSAIDs, more and more people turn towards CBD to manage their pain safely and effectively. CBD creams do not run the risk of being addictive, nor do they come with any serious side effects.

Before hopping on a CBD routine, make sure to do your due diligence and research the most respected, high-quality, and safe brands. Be sure to also consult your doctor if you’re looking to manage pain through CBD.

The best way to begin your research is by reviewing the talking points in this article; and remember, if, in doubt, you truly cannot go wrong with Fab CBD!

