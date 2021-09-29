Best CBD Gummies For Pain and Inflammation [2022 Updated]

This is sponsored content. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Do you often suffer from chronic pain after an intense workout or after lifting weights? If yes, then you are in the same boat as millions of other Americans. Over the years, researchers have been studying and identifying the possibility of cannabidiol (CBD) as a pain reliever. And one of the best ways to consume CBD is through gummies.

CBD gummies are favorites of CBD lovers. These gummies may help reduce pain and inflammation in a delectable way. There is a lot of hype around the best CBD gummies for pain, but not all are created equal. With a plethora of products, picking the right one can be a tedious task. So, we are here to help you identify the best ones on the market. Here are our top picks to get you started.

Top 5 CBD Gummies for Pain Relief – 2022’s List

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market

BudPop: Most Potent & Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cheef Botanicals: Best CBD Edibles for Pain

Hollyweed CBD: Best Flavored Hemp Edibles

Fab CBD: Best Value Cannabis Gummies for Pain Management

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market

Exhale Wellness extracts high-quality cannabinoids from the hemp plant to produce the best CBD gummies. It has emerged as a powerful brand focused on the therapeutic qualities of the hemp plant, and it has done extensive research to maintain its highest standards in CBD gummies.

Exhale Wellness currently ships its products only within the U.S., and the company sources organic hemp plants from Colorado-based farms. The team includes passionate cultivators, cannabis enthusiasts, and researchers. They bring in decades of experience in the organic cannabinoid industry, which has resulted in the launch of many innovative products. The brand has built an excellent reputation over the years, because of which it can be trusted for its quality.

The gummies come in various fruit flavors and offer a wide range of functions, such as effective pain management and relief from physical discomfort. There is a lot of positive feedback about Exhale Wellness’ products, and one of the most common experiences is relief from pain and stress within a few hours.

Moreover, orders are delivered within two business days with free shipping.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

100% organic

Highly potent

Third-party lab tested

20% off on your first order

Fast and free shipping

High quality

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop: Most Potent & Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

BudPop sells highly potent, safe, and lab-tested gummies that are 100% pure. It makes products from hemp that is carefully cultivated and processed in the U.S. Also, it employs CO2 extraction techniques and delivers potential health benefits of CBD. Additionally, it offers fast and free shipping..

BudPop also offers 20% off on your first order and an assured 30-day money-back guarantee. It was the first company to deliver the most effective and flavored CBD, and the CBD gummies it offers come in three wellness combinations that help you with relaxation, sleep, and recovery.

In addition to CBD, the recovery gummies contain cannabigerol (CBG), which helps reduce pain and inflammation, along with turmeric. The company’s CBD + CBG & Turmeric gummies are great for muscle relaxation and stress reduction. They have an amazing orange flavor and are delightfully soft with sugar and candy flavor.

The brand has received a lot of positive feedback and has been appreciated for the awesome taste accompanied by a relaxing experience. The outcomes have been satisfying for customers dealing with pain, sleep, and health problems.

Pros

High quality

Organically farmed

Vegan-friendly

Gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Reasonably priced

Fast and free shipping within the U.S.

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Best CBD Edibles for Beginners

Cheef Botanicals is based in California, but it gets its hemp from Colorado after undergoing lab tests. The team at Cheef Botanicals is highly health-conscious and passionate about the health benefits of the products, and they take pride in delivering high-quality CBD gummies. The products are specifically designed for vegans, and you will not find any artificial flavors or traces of gelatin.

The gummies are highly potent and have natural flavors with guaranteed brand transparency and safety. The brand offers the lowest online rates and third-party lab test results for all of its products. Because of the high potency of the product, it is a good choice for those who have pain and anxiety symptoms.

Cheef Botanicals’ products come in the form of candies, capsules, and oils that are pure and strong, and the company uses the CO2 extraction process to obtain CBD. Cheef Botanicals gummies are some of the strongest supplements on the market, and the dose per gummy ranges from 10mg and up to 100mg based on requirements and preferences. They are vegan-friendly and include only natural components. The natural flavors include grape, strawberry, pineapple, orange, and apple.

Customers have shown a positive response towards the product for its high quality. Since it is highly potent, it is, therefore, a good choice for those who have prominent pain and anxiety symptoms. Moreover, all orders are processed within 24 hours to 48 hours with a shipping facility within the U.S.

Pros

Offers a wide range of products

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Value for money

30-day money-back guarantee

Potent and fast-acting products

Free shipping across the U.S.

Cons

Only available online

#4. Hollyweed CBD: Best Flavored Hemp Edibles

Hollyweed CBD stands tall in the fast-growing CBD industry, as it offers products that are of an exceptional standard. They are highly safe and made from organic hemp grown on Colorado farms. All of the Hollyweed products undergo extensive lab testing, with the results published on the website. With immense transparency, the brand is highly credible and reliable.

The best thing about the products is the packaging that comes in secured glass jars with child-resistant caps that keeps everything safe. The brand ensures every ingredient is naturally refined and specially cultivated on the farms, which are located in Colorado, California, and Oregon. The products are free of herbicides, chemical fertilizers, and pesticides. As a result, they are of premium quality and have a high concentration of cannabinoids.

The products of Hollyweed are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill, and the products are infused with full-spectrum CBD, providing relief from anxiety and discomfort and improved sleep. The best thing about the brand is that it offers full-screen lab analysis, which allows you to take control of what you consume.

The website has received a lot of positive reviews from customers, and from these reviews, it is evident that customers are satisfied with the quality of the product. Feedback boasts of great flavor, high quality, and health benefits.

Pros

Soothing benefits

Full-spectrum CBD

100% organic and naturally grown

Great brand reputation

Reliable customer support team

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Limited variety of gummies

#5. Fab CBD: Best Value Cannabis Gummies for Pain Management

Fab CBD gummies are efficient, safe, enjoyable, and of the highest quality. The company was born only in 2017, but since then, it has never failed to deliver the best products. It is highly recommended for vegans, and the products are free of GMOs.

Fab CBD uses the CO2 extraction process to obtain CBD. Hemp is procured from Colorado, and the company gets its gummies tested by the ISO-recognized independent ProVerde Labs. In addition to this, Fab CBD also sells CBD oils, flowers, superfoods, and dog treats.

It offers free shipping to its clients on orders of $99 or more within the U.S. The gummies are coated rather than infused, which means that your body will be able to absorb the CBD more efficiently through your mouth. The best thing about the gummies is that they have great benefits followed by great taste. Each gummy comes filled with 25mg of CBD as a powerful wellness supplement.

There are a variety of fruit flavors to choose from, and overall, the package contains 30 gummies, each one having 25mg of CBD. Fab CBD offers both ‘Anytime’ and ‘Nighttime’ CBD gummies, but we recommend the ‘Anytime’ ones for pain relief.

According to customer experience, Fab CBD’s products help with pain reduction and improvement in mood and sleep. Customers have appreciated the products for their high quality and reasonable pricing, and they also love the fact that the brand offers free shipping on larger orders.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Organically-grown hemp

Non-GMO and THC-free

Third-party lab tested

User-friendly website

Delicious flavors

Vegan-friendly

Free shipping on orders of $99 and above

Cons

Sells out quickly

How We Made This List of the 5 Best CBD Gummies for Pain

Before we go into the individual products, we want you to acquaint yourself with our criteria for creating the list. We considered several aspects, such as popularity, quality, safety, and transparency. We also studied customer reviews on different sites and their experiences after using the product.

We chose the best five CBD gummies based on criteria we believe are good indicators of consumption. Every product we have listed in the article has been reviewed, evaluated as per the industry standards.

What We Looked For

While conducting our research, we focused on:

#1. Brand Reputation

We considered whether the companies are reliable and have made a mark for themselves.

#2. Third-Party Lab Testing

We checked whether the companies offer products tested by third-party labs.

#3. Ingredients

The essential element to look for in CBD gummies is cannabidiol. So, we ensured the products are composed of natural and organic substances.

#4. Transparency

We looked at how transparent the brand is, whether it displays its COAs (lab reports) on its website, and if those cover pesticides, heavy metals, etc. The best brands are transparent, trustworthy, and provide nutritional value.

#5. Potency

Dosage varies between brands, and the best brands allow customers to choose between multiple potencies. Depending on why you want to use the gummies, you can select an appropriate dose for you.

Overall, our research focused on effectiveness, customer experience, and health benefits.

What You Should Know About the Best CBD Gummies for Pain

Most of the gummies sold online contain artificial ingredients, chemicals, and pesticides, and some of these do not even contain cannabidiol as the main ingredient. To escape such scams, you must consider these qualifying factors while weighing the products online. Mentioned below are a few important considerations to make while buying CBD gummies:

#1. Hemp Source

It is important to look into the origin of the hemp that is used in the gummies. It is typically advised to choose a product that uses organic hemp plants that are cultivated locally. The primary thing to consider is the source of hemp — is it grown in the U.S.? The U.S. holds a high reputation for following the regulations and standards of hemp. Hence, it is of the utmost quality and reliable. All of the farms in the U.S. are required to abide by federal and state laws.

#2. CBD Type

Cannabidiol is the most important ingredient in all products, and it is found in the hemp plant and may contribute to several benefits. Hence, seeking a full-spectrum CBD gummy product can be highly beneficial.

#3. Price

People should consider the price of the product and consider all of the parameters, including the dose per gummy and the total number of chews in a single container. Some brands offer reasonable discounts and pricing.

#4. Ingredients

When buying gummies for pain, always look for natural and organic ingredients. Since you will be consuming them regularly, you must choose gummies without gluten and artificial ingredients.

#5. Customer Reviews

You should check customer reviews on the official website before making a purchase. These reviews serve as a source of validation and authentication.

#6. Extract Type

CBD gummies are available in isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum hemp extracts like any other cannabidiol product. Isolates are 99% pure CBD and have no other cannabinoids. Full-spectrum allows customers to enjoy the benefits of other cannabinoids, including THC. If you do not like THC in your gummies, broad-spectrum is best for you because it gives you the benefits of all other cannabinoids except for THC.

#7. Potency

The potency fluctuates from one CBD product to another. For CBD gummies, the standard potency is 10mg. But, you can have a higher dosage depending on your requirements.

#8. Lab Testing

The products must contain 0.3% THC or less, and they must be tested for toxic components with the proper amount of cannabidiol. Manufacturers must provide a COA, or Certificate of Analysis, for a clear breakdown.

#9. Guarantees

A reliable brand will offer guarantees ranging from a few weeks to months for the return of the package. Most of these brands will offer a 100% full refund as well.

#10. Brand Reputation

Websites, social media, and online forums are the best places to get detailed information about customer feedback.

FAQs: Best CBD Gummies for Pain

Q: What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound found in the hemp plant. According to WHO, CBD comes with little or no potential for addiction. It may also have a long list of potential health benefits, as it may help people overcome pain, anxiety, depression, and sleep troubles.

Q: Can CBD gummies help me get rid of chronic pain?

Research has indicated encouraging results for CBD in pain management. It has been known to benefit patients dealing with chronic pain when taken in combination with THC. You can take the CBD gummies along with your prescribed medications, but do consult your doctor, as cannabinoids may react with your medications.

Q: Do CBD gummies for pain have any side effects?

There are no life-threatening side effects of using CBD, but some people may experience adverse effects, including nausea, diarrhea, change in appetite, and irritability. Make sure to consult your doctor if you experience any side effects, such as:

Chest pain

Nausea

Fever

Painful urination

Breathing issues

Yellow skin and eyes

Q: What are the benefits of using CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are light and small, making them ideal for on-the-go consumption. They are delicious, flavored, and come in a variety of tastes. They may offer numerous health benefits, such as reduction in pain, inflammation, anxiety, and stress.

Q: How do CBD gummies work for pain management?

CBD is a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. CBD operates with cannabinoid receptors found throughout the human body to impact its functions when consumed as gummies. Endocannabinoids help our bodies maintain balance and reduce pain.

Q: Is it legal to consume CBD gummies?

Yes, it is legal to consume CBD gummies because of the lack of risk of getting high. Industrial hemp was made legal on the federal level with the passage of the Farm Bill in 2018. As long as plants contain no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis, they are considered legal. We would also advise you to check your state regulations before using CBD. Companies always list the THC concentration in their product so you know it is legal.

Q: Do CBD gummies make you feel high?

It is not CBD but THC that is psychoactive. Legal CBD gummies, even full-spectrum ones, do not make you high, as the THC content is less than 0.3%. As a result, they can be used safely without any risk of getting intoxicated.

Q: If I take CBD for pain, can I fail a drug test?

If the product you are consuming contains full-spectrum CBD, you may or may not pass the drug test. The percentage of THC may be very low, but it may build up in your body over time. If you are worried about passing a drug test, it is best to go for broad-spectrum or CBD isolate gummies, as these are free of THC.

Q: Can everyone use CBD products?

CBD products are generally considered harmless. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it is advisable to consult a medical professional or an expert before taking CBD gummies. CBD edibles are only available for those who are of a specific age as well. Some states require you to be at least 18, while others may require you to be a minimum of 21 years of age.

Q: How many doses of CBD gummies should I take?

The appropriate dose for CBD gummies is different for everyone. You must consider the following aspects:

Age

Gender

Genetics

Weight

Metabolism

Reasons for using CBD

Cannabis strain

A lower dose of around one to two gummies is ideal for mostly everyone. You can increase the dose gradually, as suggested by the brand. Light doses are a great way to relieve minor pain.

Q: What are the diverse health benefits of CBD gummies?

A handful of cannabidiol gummies can provide you with an array of health benefits. Some of these include:

#1. Aches/Pain

Many people use them to manage inflammation and pain, as they have anti-inflammatory properties. Once you consume them, it goes straight to your ECS, or endocannabinoid system, and then works with CB1 and CB2 receptors. After this, it subsides the root cause of the pain and discomfort.

#2. Stress, Anxiety, and Depression

More than one million adults all over the world suffer from stress and depression, and studies have highlighted that CBD can help with anxiety disorders.

#3. Sleep

Lack of sleep can lead to anxiety, low productivity, increased heart rate, and a lot more. Thankfully, CBD may help with sleeplessness by supporting a healthy sleep cycle and making you feel better. CBD gummies may help with the following:

Relaxing your muscles

Managing blood sugar levels

Regulating GABA activity

Q: How many gummies can I consume per day when I am suffering from severe pain?

CBD gummies are a great choice for their potential benefits. But, you must keep tabs on how many you are consuming per day. The dosage must be determined by your medical advisor, so check with them before you start consuming them.

Q: How do I know the difference between high-quality and low-quality CBD gummies?

Thankfully, many companies are transparent about their policies, lab test results, and manufacturing practices. With that being said, you can identify the high-quality CBD gummies from cheaper ones by taking note of the following:

#1. High-quality CBD gummies are not cheap

Trusted manufacturers are transparent and are not afraid of placing a higher price tag on their products. To ensure the products are of 100% pure quality, manufacturers use CO2 extraction technology, which is not cheap.

#2. High-quality CBD gummies are potent

Potency is an important factor that you must consider while buying CBD gummies, as they should be potent enough to help relieve your symptoms. The main reason people eat gummies is to get relief from pain, stress, inflammation, and insomnia. This is why potency is important, as it affects the efficacy of the gummies.

#3. High-quality CBD gummies contain natural flavors

Reputable brands include only natural flavors in their products. They are available in an awesome range of different flavors, from fruits to more exotic options. Cheaper brands use artificial flavoring, which may be harmful to your health.

Q: How long does it take for CBD gummies to kick in when dealing with pain?

Once you have consumed a gummy, it may take 30 to 60 minutes or more to notice the effects.

Final Thoughts

CBD gummies are very popular for their high quality, convenience, and delectable taste. CBD can be used in several ways, but gummies are perhaps the best and some of the most popular products.

However, it is important to stick to products that are made of organic hemp grown in the U.S. or the E.U. and be sure that whatever you buy is third-party lab tested. The CBD gummy brands we have listed in our article are the best-tasting gummies of the highest quality to help you deal with chronic and acute pain. Remember to start slowly and evaluate any side effects, if any. Then, wait for up to two to three hours before consuming another one. If you are taking any other medication, make sure to consult a doctor.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!