Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2021 Reviewed [Buyer’s Guide]

Have you ever had to stop working because of that sudden, persistent headache? Or, do you get stiff and painful shoulders after sitting at a desk all day? While getting a constant medical check-up is essential to stay on top of your health, most of these symptoms usually go away on their own.

However, these symptoms can be annoying to deal with, especially if you need to focus on your work. CBD gummies may help in dealing with minor pain, without the need for injections or shots. Gummies are also flavorful and fun to eat, making them one of the best ways to use CBD.

CBD gummies may also help in relieving stress and pain after a long day, so you can get that much-needed rest without any interruption. However, finding a good quality CBD gummy brand on the market can take a lot of time and effort.

We made a list of the top five best CBD gummies for pain, so you do not have to spend hours finding brands online, only to be disappointed about its quality when it arrives. Below are the top CBD gummies for pain, and why we think they are better than other CBD brands.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies for Pain Relief:

Budpop – Best Overall CBD Gummies Online Fab CBD – Best CBD Gummy For Pain Cheef Botanicals – Most Potent CBD Gummies Medterra – Best for Daytime Use CBDistillery – Best THC-Free Gummies

#1. Budpop CBD Gummies – Best Overall CBD Gummies Online

They’re new to the game, but they mean business. This brand is geared towards people who demand a great deal, transparency in their lab tests, and a great selection of quality goods.

Brand Overview

The brand was founded by twentysomethings, who desired a natural method of feeling better in everyday life. They focus on flavors and products that will appeal to all, despite being a young brand. Their trademark is “Pop plants, not pills,” and their mission is to spread the word about what hemp can do for you.

Strength

CBD and CBG & Turmeric Gummies: 25mg CBD, 100mg turmeric, 10mg CBG per gummy

CBD and Ashwagandha Gummies: 25mg CBD plus 150 mg ashwagandha per gummy

CBD and CBD Sleep Gummies: 10mg CBN and 25mg CBD per gummy

What are the ingredients?

Corn syrup, Sugar, pectin, and sunflower oil are the first four ingredients, followed by flavoring, water, sodium acid sulfate, sodium citrate, natural and artificial food coloring, citric acid, plus the natural terpenes. Because there are three different CBD gummies offered by Budpop, they have different ingredients.

CBD Gummy Flavors

Available flavors for these gummies include mixed berry for the Sleep gummies, mixed berry for the ashwagandha and CBD gummies, and orange for the CBD and CBG/Turmeric variant.

Source of the Hemp

BudPop makes use of USA-sourced hemp plants to create its quality goods. They also invest quite a bit in creating the most potent and pure Delta-8. The hemp is cultivated naturally in the state of Nevada and does not use GMOs or pesticides during the process.

Lab Results

Lab results are recent and readily available on Budpop’s “About Us” tab. This company prides itself on being transparent with its third-party testing, so feel free to review the lab results of your favorite product anytime. ACS Laboratory of Sun City Center, Florida, does the testing.

Return Policies

You’ll have 30 days after product purchase to initiate a return. Returns must be sent to support@budpop.com. The item has to be in original condition, unused, and in its original packaging. Click here to view their full policy.

Shipping Policies

Orders are processed within 48 hours except for holidays and weekends. Rates are calculated at the time of shipping, and once the order has been shipped, an email confirmation will be sent. Within 48 hours, tracking info becomes available.

Price and Value

Depending on the subscription package you choose, the bottles could cost about $39 each, an excellent deal for top-quality gummies that do what they say. Since every bottle includes 30 gummies, this is a great deal.

#2. Fab CBD – Best CBD Gummy For Pain

Brand Overview

Fab CBD is a brand that has numerous loyal users and hundreds of positive user reviews. The reason is simple, Fab CBD has always provided its customers with the highest quality CBD products, including CBD gummies.

The Fab CBD chews may help in managing mood and decreasing anxiety. Most users love that the gummies are a great way to fall asleep, without relying heavily on melatonin. You can choose between Anytime or Nighttime gummies, which focus more on helping you fall asleep.

There are multiple reasons why hundreds of users choose Fab CBD for their CBD needs. The brand does not use any GMO or gluten, and they are completely vegan. The gummies do not contain any THC as well.

One of the things that makes Fab CBD different from others is that their hemp is organically grown, and they do not use any pesticides. Pesticides may cause harm to your health, and Fab CBD only uses natural farming methods.

The CBD gummies also come in proper servings, so you only get what you need without posing any health risks. Even though it does not contain any THC, it contains helpful cannabinoids and terpenes that may help in managing pain.

All of the hemp used by the company comes from the farms of Colorado, making them heavily regulated and safe. The Anytime gummies are infused with CBD isolate, and the Nighttime gummies have numerous cannabinoids and terpenes that may help you fall asleep.

Highlights

Strength

Fab CBD’s chews contain around 25mg of CBD per gummy, and each container has 30 gummies, giving you a total of 750mg of CBD. The CBD chews do not contain any THC and do not cause any psychoactive effects.

Ingredients

Organic cane sugar

CBD isolate for Anytime Gummies and broad-spectrum CBD for Nighttime Gummies

Ascorbic acid

Natural flavoring

Natural colors

Flavors

Fab CBD gummies use natural flavoring, making them sweet and delicious to taste. The chews come in two different options, Anytime or Nighttime.

Source of the Hemp

All of the hemp used by Fab CBD is organically grown and harvested from the farms of Colorado. The hemp plant is heavily regulated, and the brand does not use any pesticides in growing its hemp plants.

Lab Results

Fab CBD uses third-party lab testing to ensure that all its products do not contain any harmful chemicals or pesticides. The third-party laboratory testing is done by ProVerde Laboratories, and you can view the lab reports of test results on the official website.

Return Policies

If you received any damaged or incorrect item, you can get a full refund for your purchase within 30 days. Simply contact the customer service staff and inform them of your purchase to get a full refund.

Shipping Policies

If you choose standard shipping on your purchase, you can expect to get your order after four to seven business days. The brand ships all over the United States. International orders may take longer to ship, up to four weeks.

Price and Value

Depending on the type of CBD gummies you ordered, each bottle can cost as low as $59. For a high-quality CBD Gummy, this is an affordable price point, especially since each bottle contains 30 gummies.

Pros

Anytime or Nighttime gummies available

Non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly

Organically grown in Colorado

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Cons

International shipping times are long

#3. Cheef Botanicals – Most Potent CBD Gummies

Brand Overview

If you are looking for one of the most consistent, high-quality CBD gummies, Cheef Botanicals is the clear choice for you. These gummies are completely vegan and natural. The brand also only uses the highest quality hemp to infuse with their gummies.

The hemp used by Cheef Botanicals comes from the local farms in Colorado. The gummies do not contain any dairy or gluten, and all of their ingredients are natural. The brand offers gummies with full-spectrum CBD and broad-spectrum CBD.

When it comes to satisfaction, Cheef Botanicals takes their job seriously. The brand has one of the most responsive customer service staff in the market, and you can contact them anytime if you have any questions about the product.

The founders of Cheef Botanicals believe the natural cannabinoids in the hemp plant may help in managing pain or stress. The brand also contains a lot of information about CBD, which is a great place for beginners to learn.

Highlights

Strength

Each container has 30 gummies, and the amount of CBD you get depends on the potency you chose. Cheef Botanicals offers four different potency options —10mg, 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg.

Ingredients

Fruit concentrates and natural flavoring

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Organic cane sugar

Water

Citric acid

Sunflower seed oil

Sucrose or common sugar

Vegetable coloring

Other vegetable and fruit flavoring like apple

Flavors

The CBD Gummies of Cheef Botanicals come in assorted flavors, which are fruity and delicious.

Source of the Hemp

The hemp used comes from the farms of Colorado.

Lab Results

Each product of Cheef Botanicals is third-party lab tested, and you can view the laboratory results of the product under the lab testing tab.

Return Policies

If you are not satisfied with the product, you can return the product and get a refund within 30 days of purchase.

Shipping Policies

Cheef Botanicals ships all over the United States and offers free shipping on all orders.

Price and Value

Cheef Botanicals are one of the most affordable options when it comes to CBD gummies. However, higher potency gummies may cost more.

Pros

Third-party lab tested, with results available on website

Natural, vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and gluten-free

Organically grown in Colorado

Variety of potency options

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

Refunds do not include shipping charges

#4. Medterra – Best for Daytime Use

Brand Overview

If you are looking for a CBD gummy that may help manage pain but does not make you feel drowsy, Medterra CBD gummies may be for you. These gummies may help in managing the pain while keeping you alert at all times.

These CBD gummies are great for daytime use, and they can also be a good way to stay awake without caffeine. The CBD gummies are completely vegan and contain helpful ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba to improve your health and wellness.

Medterra combines the helpful benefits of CBD and cannabinoids with other superfood ingredients like Ginkgo Biloba to improve your health. The brand believes in the healing properties of CBD and aims to improve its effects by adding powerful ingredients like Green Tea.

Highlights

Strength

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD.

Ingredients

CBD isolate

Guarana extract – 100mg

Green tea extract – 100mg

Ginkgo Biloba – 50mg

Tapioca

Organic sugar

Water

Pectin

Natural flavoring

Natural colors

Organic citric acid

Flavors

The CBD gummies of Medterra contain a citrus and fruity flavor, and you cannot taste the flavor of hemp at all, making it great for people who do not like the taste of hemp.

Source of the Hemp

All of the hemp used by Medterra is organically grown on the farms of Kentucky.

Lab Results

You can view all of the lab test results of the brand on their official website.

Return Policies

Each purchase of CBD products from Medterra comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Shipping Policies

If your total purchase comes to $75 or higher, you can get free shipping on your order.

Price and Value

Each pack of CBD gummies costs $39.99.

Pros

May relieve pain and increase alertness

Vegan-friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $75

Natural ingredients

Cons

Free shipping is limited

#5. CBDistillery – Best THC-Free Gummies

Brand Overview

If you love broad-spectrum CBD gummies without any hint of THC, CBDistillery may be for you. This brand aims to provide affordable CBD gummy options for its customers. Aside from being affordable, their CBD gummies are also great for inducing sleep.

People who are usually awoken by pain during their sleep may use CBDistillery CBD gummies to get a good night’s sleep. These CBD gummies are also a great way to relax after a long day. CBDistillery only uses high-quality and potent hemp extract to infuse with their CBD gummies.

CBDistillery does not use any allergens or additives on their CBD gummies, and you can rest assured it is gluten-free as well. This brand has been approved by the U.S. Hemp Authority and has received high praise for the quality of its CBD products.

The brand also ensures the quality of their CBD gummies stays consistent. You can choose between a daytime or nighttime gummy, which is specifically catered more for people who have sleep issues.

Highlights

Strength

Each variant of these gummies has 30mg of CBD per serving.

Ingredients

Natural flavoring

Water

Organic sugar

Made with broad-spectrum CBD hemp extract

Fruit coloring

Vegetable coloring

Tapioca sugar

Pectin

Citric acid

Melatonin for nighttime gummies

Flavors

CBDistillery offers three different flavors for their CBD Gummies: Raspberry and Lemon, Strawberry, and Raspberry.

Source of the Hemp

All of the hemp used by CBDistillery came from the local farms of Colorado.

Lab Results

All of the products of CBDistillery are tested by ACS Laboratory, and you can check the results on their website.

Return Policies

CBDistillery has a limited return policy of 7 days, so be sure to return the product as soon as possible if you found incorrect items, damaged items, or issues with the shipping.

Shipping Policies

CBDistillery offers free shipping on orders over $75. For standard U.S. orders, shipping takes three to five business days. Also, you have the option of express shipping, which will take two to three days.

Price and Value

Each container of CBDistillery costs $55.

Pros

THC-free

Nighttime gummies ideal for inducing sleep

Gluten-free, and no allergens and additives used

U.S. Hemp Authority approved

Express shipping option

Cons

Restrictive return policy

Free shipping only on orders over $75

How to Know If It Is a Good Brand?

The 2018 Farm Bill made CBD products, like CBD gummies, rise in demand. Many people are turning to CBD products to help manage pain like headaches and migraines because of their relaxing effects.

With the demand rising, thousands of brands surface into the market, and it can be challenging to differentiate the good from the bad. After all, not all brands are of the same quality, and the quality of the brand determines your experience.

The most important part of buying a good CBD gummy is research first. To know whether a brand is good or not, you have to do your research and understand the basics of how CBD products work and how to make them.

However, to fully understand the scope of these products, you will need to put in hours of work and research to truly understand how CBD works. As a customer, we know you do not have the time for all of that, so we did the hard work for you.

We spent hours working and researching the manufacturing process of CBD, and even its legality. Knowing where your CBD products came from is important. After all, a low-quality CBD product can cause health risks.

This is why you should still consult a medical professional before purchasing any product in order to avoid any health risks. If you are new to CBD products, you should start at a low potency or low dose of CBD and let your body adjust first.

You should also check the ingredients of the CBD gummy before purchasing to avoid any negative side effects of CBD. Below are some of the steps we have to take before selecting the top brands and recommending them to you.

How We Chose the Best CBD Gummies:

We spent hours looking into the reputation and customer reviews of the product. We only considered legitimate reviews that would help tell us whether the product is good or not.

We looked into the lab test results and the testing of each brand and made sure they are using third-party testing to avoid any bias.

We considered the flavor options and the potency of the brand, and whether they are using natural and organic ingredients for their gummies.

Aside from these steps, we also considered a few factors when selecting the best brands of gummies on the market. The CBD industry is constantly growing, and we only considered brands that deliver top-notch quality products to their customers.

If you are planning to purchase a product and would like to know whether it is a good brand or not, check the factors below. These factors are a good guide you can follow when selecting a good-quality brand.

What Are the Components?

The components or ingredients of a product can make or break its quality. Always take a look into the ingredients before purchasing them. High-quality products typically only use natural and organic ingredients to keep your CBD gummies pure and clean.

A high-quality brand undergoes a thorough process of removing any unnecessary additives and chemicals from your CBD gummies. Removing any impurities can help avoid any harmful health risks.

Artificial sweeteners are not particularly harmful, but they may increase health risks and cause you to gain more weight. If you have any health risks, try to avoid products that use artificial sweeteners and flavoring.

CBD products come from hemp, and the growth and harvesting process of the hemp is as important as its components. So, make sure the brand you are purchasing from does not use any pesticides on their hemp plant.

Is It Effective?

This is the factor all of us want to know, and the effectiveness of the CBD gummies is especially important for managing pain. One way to check for this is by looking into the customer reviews of the product.

Satisfied customers tell you the gummies are effective and do their job at managing pain. You can also check for the potency and strength of the CBD gummy to see if it will work for you.

If you have minor or acute pain, lower potency gummies should be enough. However, if you are dealing with stronger, chronic pain, you may want to go for CBD gummies that have a higher potency.

What Is the Source of the Brand?

Knowing where the ingredients came from is important when it comes to looking into good-quality brands as well. Hemp grown in the United States is considered safe and regulated.

In order for brands to sell legal hemp products, the final product should not contain more than 0.3% THC. If the product contains more than 0.3% of THC, it is not legal for use. You should also check whether the CBD gummy contains any harmful toxins.

What Are the Options?

Do you like some THC in your CBD gummies or none at all? Or maybe you only want CBD in your gummies and nothing else. Depending on your preference, you should look into brands that offer a broad-spectrum CBD type so you can find the right one for you.

Do They Use Third-Party Laboratory Testing?

Third-party laboratory testing checks the product to see if they have any harmful chemicals or pesticides. The laboratory testing also makes sure the final product does not contain more than 0.3% THC.

You can also check the laboratory results of the product to see if they contain any pesticides or additives, which can be harmful to your health.

What Is Their Shipping Policy?

We understand that getting your CBD gummies as soon as possible is important. Most brands offer same-day or two-day shipping. However, you may need to pay extra to get express shipping for your CBD gummies, so always check beforehand.

Aside from their shipping policy, you should also check the return policy of the brand. If you received a damaged or incorrect item, you should be able to return it without any hassle. Other brands also offer a money-back guarantee for their products.

Value

The price of the product should give you the value you expect. Nothing is more disappointing than paying for a product and not getting the value you paid for. So, check the brand’s user reviews to ensure you are getting the best value in the market.

Brand Standing

Reputation is another important factor to consider when choosing a good brand. Brands that are featured in media outlets like Forbes show that the brand has a good standing. Always look for brands that have loyal customers and users.

User Reviews

User Reviews can show you whether a brand is good-quality or not. User reviews can also show the best features of the product, and whether they are effective for managing pain or not. You should also check whether the users are legitimate and if they truly purchased from the brand to try the product.

What Is the Proper Dosage for Managing Pain Using CBD Gummies?

Research is still ongoing when it comes to using CBD gummies and products. There is no proper dosage guide when it comes to using CBD gummies or products for pain, and you have to try them and test them out to see the dosage that works for you.

However, we do recommend using products with a low potency first and then increasing your dosage later, once your body has built a tolerance. Always be responsible when using CBD products and do not do tasks that may pose dangers to your health, like driving.

If you have any adverse reactions, stop the use immediately and consult a doctor. Once you build a tolerance, you can increase the potency and dosage you take. You can also use the dosage chart of most brands to know the appropriate amount you need.

Some brands have dosage guide charts you can follow if you are new to CBD products. However, each person is different, and what works for you may not work for someone else. Below are some of the questions you can ask when determining the proper dosage for you.

How old are you?

What kind of pain are you treating?

Do you have any mental health issues?

What is the CBD strain included in your gummies?

What is your weight?

What is your gender?

Depending on how much pain you are feeling, you may need to increase your dose. However, if you are new to CBD, you should take it slow, even if you are not feeling any effects yet. Always observe the effects on your body before making any dosage changes.

Once your body is adjusted to the CBD gummy, you can use it to treat pain or even stress. According to recent research, CBD gummies and other CBD products are a great way to manage pain that is difficult to heal.

CBD gummies may also have stress and anxiety. Using CBD Gummies at the end of the day is a great way to relax. However, if you have any underlying mental health conditions, speak to your doctor before using CBD products.

FAQs on CBD Gummies

Below are some of the frequently asked questions when it comes to CBD Gummies.

Q. Should I Use CBD Gummies to Manage Pain?

Pain can be an indication that something bad is going on with your body. You should always get yourself checked by a medical professional first before using CBD products to treat them. However, you can use CBD gummies to manage pain that does not pose any threat to your health.

People who are experiencing chronic pain or persistent conditions like migraines or headaches may take the CBD gummies as soon as they start feeling the pain. Once you take the CBD gummies, you should be able to feel the effects after an hour or more.

Q. Does It Have Any Psychoactive Effects?

CBD gummies or products do not contain THC, or only contain a very low dose of THC. You will not feel any psychoactive effects or get “high” when using CBD gummies. Some users report feeling relaxed when using them.

Other users feel more focused when using CBD gummies. Each person has a different reaction when it comes to taking these products, but it does not involve feeling psychoactive effects. CBD does not cause dependency either.

Conclusion – Which CBD Gummy Brand Should You Choose?

Millions of people already use CBD gummies for pain. CBD gummies are a great way to manage pain without the risk of injuries caused by injections or other surgeries. CBD gummies also come in multiple different flavors, which is great if you do not like the natural taste of hemp.

Aside from managing pain, CBD gummies may help in enhancing the quality of your life. They are a great way to recover from stress after a long day. However, you should always make sure the brand you are buying CBD gummies from is trustworthy and of high quality to avoid health risks. Our pick for the best CBD gummies brand is Budpop.

