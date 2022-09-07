Top 10 CBD Gummies for Sleep, Anxiety, and Pain

This article was produced in partnership with Paradigm Media

These days, it seems like we’re all dealing with some kind of health disruption, be it trouble sleeping, bothersome levels of anxiety or stress and, for some, minor or chronic pain. It’s made worse by the fact thy can be interconnected. Anxiety or pain can prevent you from falling and staying asleep, and a poor night’s sleep makes both pain and anxiety far worse the next day.

You might be surprised to hear there’s one solution that has the potential to help with all three—and it’s all-natural. We’re talking about cannabidiol, better known as CBD.

Among the research we have, studies show CBD is an effective anti-anxiety medication as well as an anti-depressant. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that rats given CBD felt less anxiety and a lower heart rate.

In another study published in Permanente Journal, researchers found that 79 percent of people who took nightly CBD saw improvements in their anxiety—and, in turn, some 67 percent of those study participants got better sleep when they started taking CBD before bed. Other research shows CBD might even help folks with sleep apnea and insomnia.

When it comes to pain, research is more limited, though we do have studies confirming CBD can help relieve pain and inflammation in rats without any side effects. Some have even been able to pinpoint exactly which pain receptors in the brain CBD works with to produce an analgesic (read: pain-relieving) effect.

Best of all: Researchers confirm that the benefits of using CBD greatly outweigh the risks. The catch, though, is that CBD is an unregulated market, so you really need to turn to brands that use high-quality hemp strains and put their formulas through third-party testing.

Don’t worry, we’ve done the leg work for you. Here are 10 of the top CBD gummies for sleep, anxiety, and pain.

Our Picks: 10 Top CBD Gummies for Sleep, Anxiety, and Pain

1. Vida Optima

Vida Optima is a California-based company that views taking CBD as the same as your daily supplement. For sleep, that means leveraging the power of not just CBD, but also CBN, which is the cannabinoid that’s been dubbed “the sleep cannabinoid” for its anecdotal ability to help you sleep better at night.

Its Dream™ CBN+CBD Gummies deliver 23mg CBD and 10mg CBN per gummy, along with other natural cannabinoids and terpenes, which all work together to create an enhanced “entourage effect”—essentially a boost from cannabis’ organic chemical structure working together. These gummies are also infused with small amounts of melatonin. Together, you have a completely natural way to help your body wind down at night and help improve your sleep cycle.

These gummies, which come 30 to a jar, are also quite delicious with their mixed fruit flavor, and we love that you can scale up if you want a stronger dose but still know exactly how much you’re ingesting.

Ingredients: Organic sugar, corn syrup, modified food starch (corn), fumaric acid, citric acid, phytocannabinoid hemp extract, natural and artificial flavors, and natural and artificial colors yellow #5, red #40

What customers say: Reviewers say these gummies help them “sleep like a baby” and “wake up refreshed.” One reviewer shared the gummies gave her relief from six months of insomnia; she was able to trade a nightly Xanax for the all-natural sleep aid, and added “this product has restored my sleep and I am no longer a walking zombie during the day.”

Coupon Code: DREAM20 for 20% off

[$59.95; vidaoptimacbd.com]

2. FAB CBD

Aptly named, CBD Anytime Gummies are for when you need a little boost of CBD’s power—anytime, anywhere. Each chew contains 25 mg CBD isolate, which means all the other terpenes and cannabinoids have been extracted so you know you’re just ingesting and feeling the power of CBD alone. This makes the formula especially reliable when you want to chew one to, say, calm your anxiety or quiet pain in the middle of a work day.

Interestingly, the brand actually coats its gummies with cannabinoids rather than infusing them, so your body starts absorbing the CBD in your mouth rather than waiting for you to digest it.

Fab CBD’s mission is to be a great company with a great product—plain and simple. In addition to creating scientifically backed, high-quality CBD formulas, the company puts effort into having extraordinary customer service and giving back to the community with donations from sales. Its hemp is organically grown without pesticides in Colorado and third-party tested.

Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapico syrup, organic grape juice concentrate, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid, colors added (black carrot juice concentrate, organic turmeric, organic annattol, natural flavors, cannabidiol (25 mg each)

What customers say: People who have used Anytime Gummies say they not only work to calm the system, but deliver “just the right amount of chill” without any weird vibes. Others love the versatility of the chews, along with the taste and consistency of the formula, and people use them for everything from knee pain to sleep issues to stress.

[$59; fabcbd.com]

3. Joy Organics

Joy Organics was one of the first brands to launch USDA-Certified Organic CBD tinctures and salves, and that ethos has stayed a core part of the brand.

Its CBD Gummies for Sleep offer everything you want for a superpowered recharge—30 mg full-spectrum CBD, 3 mg CBN, 3 mg melatonin, and 1mg THC. The THC is still within the legal limit of less than 0.3%, but it helps to enhance the potency of the formula and, combined with all these herbs and cannabinoids, these gummies are able to work synergistically to be stronger, together.

Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic full spectrum hemp distillate, organic tapioca syrup, purified water, pectin, citric acid, organic berry flavor, organic purple color, organic sunflower lecithin, organic flavor

What customers say: Reviewers say this formula “truly helps” them fall and stay asleep—and it doesn’t cause and grogginess or other side effects in the morning.

[$39.96; joyorganics.com]

4. Penguin

These CBD Gummies look and taste like your favorite sweet-and-sour gummy worms. But Penguin’s formula delivers 10 mg CBD isolate per worm (30 worms per package), hidden in the candy coating so you don’t get any of that earthy hemp taste some formulas have.

We love that the CBD in each worm is low, giving you the option to have a low-level calm or eat a few for greater stress relief.

Penguin lives by its namesake’s defining traits, helping you to keep calm and waddle on. Its pesticide-free hemp is grown in Oregon and extracted in a state-of-the-art lab, all to offer people relief at an affordable price.

Ingredients: Corn syrup, gelatin, fumaric acid, white grape juice from concentrate, citric acid, lactid acid, calcium lactate, glycerin, natural and artificial flavors, nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil (Aerial Parts) 300mg, titanium dioxiade (for color), silicone dioxide (anti-caking agent), Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1

What customers say: People agree these are some of the best-tasting CBD gummies around. What’s more, the CBD has power: One reviewer said since taking these, she’s able to fall asleep much faster and stay awake for longer periods, while others say it helps with anxiety and even ADHD.

[$45; penguincbd.com]

5. Green Roads

Green Roads wants to help you own the day by getting better sleep, being less stressed, and feeling more relaxed with its pharmacist-formulated products.

Its Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears contain 25mg CBD isolate each, so you know you’re ingesting nothing but that one cannabinoid, grown from American hemp. We love the gummy bear delivery, which comes in an assortment of flavors, including blue raspberry, lemon, and orange.

All the formulas are third-party tested and verified, and we love that they list the labsheets right on the product page for full transparency.

Ingredients: Hemp derived cannabinoid extract, corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, lactic acid, pectin (derived from fruits), titanium dioxide (color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, FD&C Red #40

What customers say: Reviewers rave that these gummies do their job without any of the side effects—as one woman wrote, “they took the edge off, while allowing me to be fully present” without any sleepiness or fogginess. Others say these gummies are now part of their daily self-care to help keep anxiety at bay, or as a pre-bed ritual to “help you relax and get a great night sleep.”

Coupon Code: MJ15 for 15% off

[$49.99; greenroads.com]

6. Slumber

Slumber Sleep Aid’s entire company is centered around CBD and CBN for sleep, which means it crafts formulas that are not only effective but specifically effective at helping you catch better zzz’s.

Its Full Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies With CBN + THC are the strongest legal hemp blend available, boasting 25 mg full spectrum CBD, 8 mg CBN, and 3.29 mg THC. The brand uses high-quality, hemp-derived CBN oil that’s been tested by third-party labs for potency and formula accuracy (the results of which are front and center on the product’s page). And the low dose of THC (still within that legal 0.3% THC limit) works with all of the other cannabinoids to potentially help craft a deeper “drowsy” experience.

Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, corn syrup, water, pectin, sucrose, citric acid, full spectrum hemp distillate (aerial parts), natural raspberry flavor, organic red color, organic glycerin, sunflower lecithin, malic acid, and hemp-derived cannabinol (aerial parts).

What customers say: People who have used the formula say these gummies work well enough for them to subscribe and save to score regular deliveries of the product. One reviewer said these gummies helped with their “really bad insomnia.” Another person who used to struggle with their sleep said these gummies are “absolutely the only thing that has worked” and it helps them relax and sleep through the night.

[$59.95; slumbercbn.com]

7. Barker

Launched by Travis Barker in 2021, Barker Wellness Co. has quickly gained a reputation for its high-quality, potent, and vegan CBD formulas.

Its Organic CBD Recovery Gummies were developed with the intention to calm your mind and soothe your body. Each gummy contains 10 mg organic broad-spectrum CBD—so you get that powerful entourage effect from all the natural molecules working together—and 10mg organic CBC, a sister cannabinoid known to help calm and relax your body. These gummies are also infused with vitamin C, vitamin D3, and vitamin B1 to truly support your overall health and wellness, and help you rejuvenate at the end of a long day.

Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, water, organic tapioca syrup, fruit pectin, citric acid, organic broad spectrum hemp oil extract, organic cannabichromene (hemp derived), natural food color, organic flavors, vitamin c, l-citrulline, vitamin d3 (cholecalciferol), vitamin b1 (thiamine), organic ginseng, coenzyme q10

[$65; barkerwellness.com]

8. Allitom

Known for making high-quality, clean formulas, allitom’s Pure CBD Vegan Gummy Bears are no different. These gummies contain 10 mg pure CBD with zero THC, so you can trust what you’re putting in your body. And at that lower dose, you can start low and work your way up to a dose that works best for your body that day.

We love that these gummies are not only vegan, but each of the six flavors are sweetened with natural fruit extract to offer antioxidant properties alongside CBD’s power. Plus they’re non-GMO, GMP-certified, made in the USA, pesticide-free, and, of course, lab-tested.

Ingredients: Organic evaporated cane juice, organic corn syrup, organic white grape juice concentrate, pectin sodium citrate, citric acid, ascorbic acid, natural flavors, colors added (including annatto, turmeric, grape juice concentrate, red fruit juice concentrate)

What customers say: Reviewers love the natural, sweet taste to these gummies and many exclaim how they can really feel the physical change in their body as their anxiety starts to “disappear.”

[$29.99; allitom.com]

9. Plus CBD

PlusCBD’s Extra Strength CBD Gummies are incredibly tasty. You’ll never be blindsided by that earthy cannabinoid flavor with the burst of fruit flavor, especially if you go for the Cherry Mango flavor.

But don’t think the formula isn’t powerful: PlusCBD uses CBD oil from true agricultural hemp grown naturally to produce potent full-spectrum hemp extracts with all the power of CBD and its full cannabinoid and terpene family, plus 500 phytonutrients and essential fatty acids. The result: A CBD gummy that truly works for whatever is ailing you.

Ingredients: Hemp extract, organic turbinado sugar, organic tapioca syrup, purified water citrus pectin, citric acid, malic acid, natural flavor, beet root color.

What customers say: Reviewers say this product is “top notch” and it truly helps them sleep well and calm anxiety. One reviewer shared they feel so relaxed after taking one, “especially with the stresses of school and life,” and that their anxiety calms down, allowing them to be more productive.

[$32.99; pluscbdoil.com]

10. Nanocraft

Nanocraft specializes in genetically superior hemp strains and bioavailable CBD formulas, meaning its products are optimized for your body to absorb every molecule and put it to use.

The brand’s CBD Gummies each contain 25 mg broad-spectrum CBD, boasting all the major and minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Nanocraft also takes an extra step to remove even trace amounts of THC in its formula, so you can trust what you’re ingesting. Because of this, you can pop one of its CBD Gummies whenever you need a little relief: morning, afternoon, or night.

We also love that Nanocraft offers a 100 percent satisfaction, money-back guarantee.

Ingredients: Corn syrup, water, citrus pectin, natural flavor and color, citric acid, cannabidiol (hemp extract), and malic acid

What customers say: People who have used Nanocraft’s CBD Gummies say they’re effective at taking the edge off everyday anxieties and tension, helping unwind after work, and even in helping with pain relief from arthritis.

[$59.99; nanocraftcbd.com]

FAQs

1. What are the health benefits of taking CBD gummies?

Research shows that CBD might be effective at reducing anxiety, improving depressive symptoms, dulling pain, and helping you fall asleep and stay asleep, including folks with insomnia and sleep apnea. Best of all: Research shows the benefit of using cannabidiol greatly outweighs the risk.

2. Do CBD gummies have any side effects?

CBD is non-psychoactive, so it won’t make you feel high. But some people say certain CBD formulas make them feel sleepy or out of it in the moment, and groggy or foggy the next day.

3. How many CBD gummies should I eat?

The right dose of CBD varies a ton person to person. But because CBD is non-psychoactive, if you ingest too much, you’re likely to just feel tired. If you’ve never taken CBD before, start with 10mg and adjust according to how you feel. CBD gummies often comes at 25mg doses, which is the sweet spot for many people.

4. Can you bring CBD gummies on a plane?

Yes, because the cannabinoid is federally legal, you can bring CBD on a plane, as long as the formula contains less than 0.3% THC.

5. Will CBD gummies show up on a drug test?

It depends on what type of CBD you’re taking and where it comes from. The cleanest formulas are going to be CBD isolates, wherein the cannabinoid is extracted in the lab and separated from other cannabinoids, including trace amounts of THC. On the other hand, full-spectrum CBD products retain the cannabis plant’s natural chemical structure, since the molecules are more powerful together; however, that means the formula could have up to 0.3% THC in it, which may show up on a drug test. Broad-spectrum also contains many of the other cannabinoids found in a hemp plant, but is supposed to be entirely THC free. That being said, there are sometimes trace amounts of THC in broad-spectrum CBD formulas.

In short; If you need a clean drug test, you want to opt for a CBD isolate. But make sure you’re buying from a company that gets the formula third-party tested to ensure it doesn’t contain any small amounts of THC.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!