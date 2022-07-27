Best CBD Gummies For Sleep: 10 Products That Support Optimal Relaxation

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sleep is restorative, and we realize its importance when we suffer from insomnia or sleep disruptions. It’s no fun feeling groggy with brain fog, and grogginess poses potential hazards for those who drive and work with machinery if they are not alert. Only 33% of American adults get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Insomnia and sleep deprivation rates drastically increased during the pandemic.

Sleep disruption and chronic insomnia are a significant health concern, but there are many effective ways such as meditation, exercise, a consistent bedtime routine and CBD products to enhance your sleep quality. CBD gummies for sleep are generally considered safe and effective, and there is a wide range of gummy products on the market that include broad spectrum CBD, full spectrum CBD, and special formulation CBD gummies that contain melatonin, CBN or CBG.

We have reviewed many CBD gummies for sleep, and we have selected the following winners for different categories. Hopefully this list will help you find the right CBD gummy to address your sleep needs.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Company Overview

Slumber’s mission is to improve overall wellness by helping get better sleep. Their product line features many cannabinol (CBN) infused products which reportedly boost calmness and relaxation. Other specialty Slumber CBN products contain Delta 8 and other cannabinoids. The company offers a 30 day product guarantee and free shipping on orders $75 or more.

Gummy Features

Full Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies With CBN are designed to help you fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep longer. The minor traces of THC found in these full spectrum gummies are enough to promote a deeper drowsiness for a better night’s sleep. They are:

Fast acting

Tart raspberry taste

CBN

Full spectrum product

Non GMO

VeganMade in Colorado

Pros

Fast acting gummy

Especially good for pain and inflammation control at night

Company offers subscription program

Backed by a third-party sleep study

Save 20% off your first order with code: mensjournal20

Cons

Only one flavor

What customers say

Customers love the deep sleep they get after taking this gummy infused with CBD and CBN. They feel more energized during the day.

You can save 20% off your first order with code: mensjournal20

Company Overview

Launched in 2020, Batch uses in-house formula specialists to create effective CBD-infused formulas right here in the USA. Grown and processed out of Wisconsin, each batch undergoes both in-house and third-party testing.

Gummy Features

Batch’s Nighttime CBD & CBN Gummies are naturally flavored with raspberry and contain 25mg of full spectrum CBD oil per gummy. Each gummy also contains other powerhouses to help you get the best night’s rest, like passion flower extract, L-theanine and refined organic coconut oil.

Pros

Grown in the USA

Certified non GMO

15mg of CBN

25mg of Passion Flower

50mg of L-Theanine per gummy

Buy 2, get the 3rd 50% off

Cons

Only one flavor

What customers say

Customers love how these gummies reduce pain and anxiety. They’re very happy with how regular CBD gummy consumption has improved their sleep and they wake up more refreshed.

Company Overview

Green Roads started in 2013. Laura Fuentes started to make CBD formulations for her friend and business partner Arby Barosso. Green Roads is now ranked one of the largest CBD companies according to Brightfield Research Group. Currently their products are sold in over 10,000 retail locations.

Gummy Features

Green Roads Sleepy Zs CBD & CBN Gummies are physician formulated and blackberry flavored. Each gummy contains 5mg of melatonin and 25mg of CBD/CBN.

Pros

Vegan

Gluten free

Each bottle contains 75mg CBN in 30 count bottle

Two sizes: 10 count or 30 count

Cons

Limited to one flavor

What customers say

Customers say they are sleeping better than ever, and that they think the formulation of CBD and CBD is the right combination for a good night’s sleep.

Company Overview

FOCL products are made with organic hemp grown on their New Mexico farm and processed in the CMP compliant facility. FOCL offers a monthly subscription, or you can bundle three products together for an additional discount.

Gummy Features

FOCL’s Sleep Gummies contain 25 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBN. CBN reportedly enhances the sleep promoting qualities of CBD. The gummies also contain L Theanine which is an amino acid derived from green tea that is effective at reducing anxiety.

Pros

THC free

Non GMO

Organic

Vegan

GMP certified

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

Slight aftertaste

What customers say

Customers love how the gummies melt in the mouth and promote drowsiness quickly. Shipping is quick, and the bundle option is convenient for customers.

Company Overview

This woman-owned business was started with the owner’s personal quest to find relief from insomnia. Joy Organics has natural products and gummies infused with THC, THCV, or CBD. one of the first major CBD companies to introduce a line of USDA Certified Organic CBD tinctures and jarred salves.

Gummy Features

Joy Organics’s Premium CBD Gummies come in 10 mg or 25mg of CBD per gummy. These vegan gummies are THC free and promote relaxation without causing drowsiness.

Pros

Smooth texture

Dissolves quickly

High absorption for maximum effect

Carbon neutral shipping

Free shipping on order $50 or more

Cons

Slight hemp taste

What customers say

Customers claim the Joy Organics Gummies help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Many customers use this for anxiety as well. They feel calmer after taking the CBD. Joy Organics is known for top notch customer service.

Company Overview

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 and has a mission to provide an alternative path to a healthy and balanced life. It offers a full line of CBD products and some CBD, CBG, and CBN products at a value driven price point.

Gummy Features

The CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are perfect for relaxing in the evening. They make many customers feel calm and drowsy. They are non-GMO and strawberry flavored. There is 30mg of CBD per gummy, so these gummies are on the more potent end of the spectrum.

Pros

Terpenes included in the formulation.

High potency per serving

Reliable service

Cons

Some cannot take a full spectrum product for personal reasons

What customers say

Customers love the sleep and calm these gummies provide. The gummies promote a good night’s sleep without grogginess the next morning. The strawberry flavor is popular.

Company Overview

Koi CBD was founded in 2015 in California and their products are made from U.S. grown hemp. They offer a wide range of vapes, tinctures, and balms that contain different cannabinoid profiles and natural ingredients.

Gummy Features

Koi’s Nighttime Rest CBD Broad Spectrum Gummies with Melatonin come in a cherry limeade flavor. Each gummy has 10 mg per gummy, and the suggested serving is two gummies (20mg per evening). You can purchase a 6 piece bag of the Koi CBD Gummies, a 20 count jar and 60 count jar. Customers report that the gummies are effective in promoting restorative sleep.

Pros

Comes in different amounts: 6 piece bag, 20 count jar and 60 count jar

Certified vegan

Allergan free

Made from US grown hemp

Cons

Limited to one flavor

What customers say

Customers love that the Koi CBD Gummies promote balance without drowsiness, nothing that the quick onset of calming effects promote an ease of mind and body after work.

Company Overview

Sunday Scaries has a mission to help people relax and minimize the common feelings of anxiety, worry and restlessness that happen when people anticipate returning to the hustle of their weekday work and school routines as the weekend ends. Their website provides extensive information on anxiety and how CBD products can help.

Gummy Features

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are infused with 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and a beneficial blend of B12 and D3 vitamins.

Pros

Infused with vitamins

Same day shipping

Assorted flavors in one jar

Cons

Lower amount of CBD per gummy

What customers say

Customers love how Sunday Scaries improved their sleep and overall well being. Many customers claim the product helps them focus on tasks better.

Company Overview

Zatural was founded by naturopathic doctor MaryAnn Stranger to provide her patients with the best therapeutic natural products. Zatural has won many awards for its high quality organic products.

Gummy Features

Zatural’s CBD Gummies are vegan and broad spectrum. Each gummy contains 20 mg. The gummies are effective at reducing pain, discomfort, insomnia, and anxiety.

Pros

They come in 30, 60, and 90 count bottles.

Autoship subscription available.

Free shipping

Autoship subscription available

Cons

Some customers do not care for the light sugar coating.

What customers say

Customers love how the gummies make them sleep better and function better in the morning.

Company Overview

Just CBD is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified. The products are made from organic, U.S. grown hemp.

Gummy Features

Just CBD Gummies are infused with melatonin, so they are most effective at promoting sleep in addition to other benefits. Each bottle has a colorful array of gummies, but they are all the same flavor. You can order 250mg up to 3,000mg per bottle.

Pros

GMP Certified

Just CBD ships to all 50 states

Effective at promoting sleep

30 day satisfaction guarantee

Available in a wide range of different mg amounts

Effective blend of melatonin and cannabinoids

Cons

Only suitable for use when you are relaxing or about to go to sleep.

What customers say

Customers love the deep sleep they receive from these melatonin enriched CBD gummies.

How we chose our winners

Finding high quality CBD sleep gummies is important for getting sufficient restorative sleep. so here are some key features that guided our selection of the top ten CBD gummies:

Quality of ingredients

CBD gummies effectiveness in helping customers fall asleep and stay asleep

Customer reviews

Processing standards, organic certifications etc

Flavor profile

Customer service

Ratings roughly 4.5 or higher out of 5 stars

How to choose CBD gummies for sleep

When you start to use CBD products for sleep enhancement, you may have to experiment for several months with finding the right products and dose. This process may include deciding whether broad or full spectrum CBD gummies are right for you, or if you might prefer CBD sleep gummies containing melatonin or CBN that optimize the sleep-enhancing properties of CBD. Flavor, taste, and texture are also other factors that will shape your decision. Company profile and customer service are some factors that will help you choose the right CBD gummy for managing your sleep symptoms.

How CBD works for sleep

Insomnia is just one of 50 plus health conditions effectively treated by CBD. CBD affects the serotonin system and interacts with receptors in the brain called type 1 receptor (CB1R). These receptors play a role in certain bodily functions like sleep and stress.

A growing body of research indicates that CBDis a safe and effective sleep aid. Certain cannabinoids higher in THC promote sleep latency (the amount of time it takes to fall asleep), and strains high in cannabidiol (CBD) effectively promote sleep duration.

Some of the traits such as ingredients, full versus broad spectrum, potency, company profile and customer service are some factors that will help you choose the right CBD gummy for managing insomnia and restlessness.

Some factors to consider as you choose a CBD gummy:

Do you have specific dietary needs? Ensure that the company has obtained certifications such as organic, non-GMO, Kosher, U.S. grown, etc.

Ingredients: Do you require gluten-free, vegan, or artificial ingredient free products?

Flavor and texture: Consider what features you like best in a gummy in terms of flavoring? How about texture and consistency? Gummies also can be coated or uncoated usually with a fine sugar or powdered sweetener.

Customer service: Some companies offer monthly subscription services that offer a discount. Others have live virtual support to discuss wellness and product use. Many offer a generous guarantee policy if you are not satisfied with the product. Other consumer-friendly services include ongoing virtual wellness consultations.

Customer reviews: Reading other customers’ reviews will give you a better idea about a company’s product features and customer service. This process can help you narrow down which CBD gummy product might work best for your sleep needs. People’s comments on the effects, ingredients and flavor are helpful. For example, you might find it helpful to see what people say about those gummies infused with melatonin or other cannabinoids. You might also want to see what people say about organic and vegan options on the market.

Types of CBD extracts

There are different methods to the CBD extraction process for the purposes of creating isolate, distillate, and full or broad spectrum extracts. The cannabinoids are extracted from the plant material, but these compounds must be prepared for manufacturing into forms suitable for topical, edibles, and oils. Carbon dioxide, steam, natural solvent and solventless are some of the most common methods of extraction.

Recent cannabinoid research indicates that full spectrum offers the benefits of the whole plant whereas broad and isolate contain a more narrow range of the terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the whole cannabis plant. Full spectrum CBD gummies contain up to 0.3% THC, so those concerned about a potential drowsy effect from THC infused products may want to choose a broad spectrum gummy. Some consumers may want to avoid even the smallest amount of detectable THC found in full spectrum gummies. If you have to take a drug screening test, full spectrum can show as THC positive. Full spectrum products have a more robust hemp or plantlike flavor than broad spectrum. Some customers prefer a less “earthy” or plantlike taste.

Broad and full spectrum also differ slightly in taste. Broad spectrum gummies will have a very subtle hemp taste, but full spectrum gummies may have a slight “earthy” or plantlike taste.

Distillate

Distillate is a golden clear, viscous oil and it is made from the whole plant and therefore offers more beneficial compounds. It can be used in vapes, edibles, and topicals. It can be more customizable than isolates, because the whole plant matter is used.

Distillate contains the full range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and vitamins that contribute to the robust impact the product will have on the consumer. In contrast to distillate, isolate is that isolates contain only CBD.

Isolate

Isolate refers to a singular cannabinoid profile contained in a product. A drawback is that it does not contain any other cannabinoids, fats, terpenes, or other compounds or their benefits, but some people prefer CBD isolate to ensure there is not even a trace amount of the legal limit of .3 % or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in many hemp products. Some people also prefer isolates because they do not possess the earthy plantlike aroma or taste that accompanies whole plant extracts. Isolate can be used in topicals, edibles, and gel capsules.

Taking CBD gummies for the first time

Each brand will specify the amount of CBD and other ingredients on the label. There will also be some suggestions about dosing. It will advise when to take a sleep-specific gummy especially if it is infused with CBN or melatonin and potentially induces drowsiness quickly. Read the recommended amount and times of day suggested by the company. You will see the best results if you take CBD consistently at scheduled times during the day if you get more benefit for overall wellness by taking a dose during the day. In general, you can start with about 10mg per day. Increase the amount after a few weeks if you do not experience any differences. You can plan to take CBN and melatonin close to the time you are starting your bedtime routine.

You can plan to take a gummy formulated for a specific purpose such as promoting sleep. For example, gummies that contain melatonin or cannabinoids like CBN that promote relaxation or sedation should be taken within an hour of bedtime. Some people may feel the relaxing effects of a CBD gummy within 20 minutes while others will start to feel drowsy hours later. Document when you take your evening CBD gummy for a month to chart the optimal time between consuming the gummy, the mg amount, and time you begin to feel the effects for a month.

Generally speaking, many gummy label directions suggest taking a CBD sleep gummy within an hour of bedtime if it contains about 25-30mg (this amount per gummy is higher on the potency spectrum).

Other natural products to help with sleep

The CBD market has an impressive amount of unique formulations CBD tinctures, topical creams and other products to promote wellness and relaxation. Oils are easy to measure and consume, whether you are at home or on the go. They come in a range of flavors, and you can easily add several drops to your drink or food. Topical creams are effective at alleviating sore muscles at the end of the work day, but they also effectively moisturize and reduce skin irritation. CBD bath products can address skin needs and provide deep relaxation.

FAQs

When should I take CBD gummies before bed?

If you are just beginning to take CBD gummies for sleep, make sure you take it the first few evenings when you are home. Until you know how CBD will affect you, make sure you are ready to drift off to sleep if you get drowsier than expected. Once you know how long it takes before you get sleepy, you can plan your evening activities around consuming at an optimal time to trigger sleep and avoid feeling drowsy while driving.

Most companies recommend taking one gummy 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. It may take longer for some people to feel the effects of relaxation, since bioavailability depends on dose amount, consumer’s height, weight, and other health factors.

How do CBD gummies compare to prescription sleeping pills?

Although there is limited research on the effectiveness of CBD, many studies suggest that CBD is a safe and effective sleep aid. Studies and consumers’ anecdotal accounts indicate that CBD is just as effective as prescription sleeping pills. In fact, CBD is potentially safer and more effective than prescription sleeping pills without the harsh and addictive side effects.

Do CBD gummies have THC?

In some states where medical or recreational cannabis is legal, you can find CBD gummies with some amount of THC in them. They are sometimes called ratio products which means the CBD and THC are equal parts or some are 2:1 or 9:1 CBD:THC.

Will CBD gummies show up in a drug test?

The small amount of THC (less than .3) in full spectrum CBD may be detected in drug screening, but it is not psychoactive. If this is a concern, choose broad spectrum CBD gummies which have no THC. Some states have laws that make it illegal to fire someone using CBD for health purposes.

Is CBD legal in my state?

There are several ways you can check if CBD is legal in your state. The National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), Marijuana Policy Project, and your state’s cannabis regulation agency website will provide the most recent status updates about the legal status of CBD in your state.

What are the best CBD gummies for you?

Although it helps to hear the gummy qualities that many consumers prefer, you are the best judge of the perfect gummy for you. Give new brands a chance until you find the gummy brand that supports your sleep needs.

The best gummies are made with top quality hemp, non GMO and natural ingredients.

Make sure the company provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA) if you have concerns about hemp quality. A reputable company will indicate where the hemp is grown and processed as well as how it is processed. CoAs are usually accessible via the company’s website, or you can ask the company to provide a copy of the CoA upon purchase.

Some final tips on taking CBD gummies for sleep

If you find one brand or particular gummy is not giving you benefits after a month, don’t give up on CBD. Try a new gummy enriched with melatonin or CBN. Try any new gummy for at least a month to determine its effectiveness. Keep a journal of the effects and servings or doses you take, and also track the times you take your evening dose and how quickly after you fall asleep.

Also note the duration and quality of your nightly sleep and how you feel the next morning. You will start to notice sleep cycle patterns associated with when and how much CBD you take. As you try different gummy products, note the types of gummies you have tried and the flavors, texture or consistency, and desired effects to help you select an ideal gummy.