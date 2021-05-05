Feeling stressed every once in a while, is a normal reaction of your body to circumstances that need you to be alert. Being sad or anxious about happenstances you are up against- conflict in a relationship, issues at the workplace, or an exam coming up-is quite common among most people.

But when this anxiety becomes a part of the daily routine and the feeling of fear or sadness is constant, then one should seek ways to alleviate the symptoms and get back to being calm. This is often achieved with therapy and treatment including best CBD oil for anxiety.

CBD oil is well-known for its therapeutic properties. More and more people turn to alternative methods of dealing with everyday stress or an anxiety disorder. CBD products are among the top choices. They offer fast, lasting relief and are purely organic, provided that you get the best in the market.

We have hand-picked five companies that sell CBD oil products and can guarantee just that: top-quality CBD oil. Each product was peer-tested, checked for purity of ingredients, transparency in production processes, and customer satisfaction.

5 Best CBD Oils for Anxiety And Depression [Reviews]

Fab CBD – High-Quality and Editor’s Pick

Cheef Botanicals – Best Value

CBDistillery – Wide Variety

NuLeaf Naturals – Most Potent Full Spectrum

Joy Organics – Best THC-Free CBD Oil

#1. Fab CBD – High-Quality and Editor’s Pick

Brand Overview

Hemp-derived CBD, purely organic, free of additives, is what you will get. FAB CBD follows state-of-the-art practices to produce high-quality CBD products.

The safety of products is ensured by third-party labs. COAs follow every product and prove brand transparency every step of the process.

The shopping experience is the most enjoyable one. A great team of people behind the company is ready to resolve any issues and ensure consumers get the best from the products.

Cultivation

FAB CBD works closely with locally based farms in the Colorado area. It is key that environmentally friendly methods, such as cruelty-free testing and non-genetically modified seeds, are used.

Extraction Processes

The benefits of full-spectrum CBD may be found in the oil products

Choice of Flavor

Plain vanilla

Lemon aroma

Fruity berry

Hemp-scented

Peppermint

Special Characteristics

A wide selection of potency and flavors

Voted #1 CBD oil for anxiety on sites like Washintonian , Ministry of Hemp

Products are locally sourced and purely organic

Testing transparency

Touted as an environmentally friendly brand

Value for money

Instant effectiveness of products

Ingredients

Locally sourced hemp plant

CBD extraction process yields full spectrum

No additives

Maximum benefits of CBD components, such as terpenes

Content in THC lower than 0.3%

Good fats contained ( MCT )

⇒ Click Here to Check all the Ingredients of FAB CBD

Testing Transparency

A third-party laboratory has been appointed to run regular tests on products. ProVerde Labs tests products for quality and transparency in the manufacturing process.

Shipping

Fast delivery is guaranteed. For any orders of $89 or more, free delivery is available.

Returns

You may return a product within thirty days from the date of purchase.

Customer Satisfaction

The brand uses an excellent, most-effective, and user-friendly way to make your shopping experience a most enjoyable one.

Each product is shown in a photo, and a description pops-up to provide the necessary information about the product. The website is easy to navigate-place and order is simple and fast.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD for the Best Discount

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Best Value

Brand Overview

Cheef Botanicals stands behind its products and promotes healthy lifestyle habits. There is an entire philosophy of adopting habits that engulf the full benefits of naturally based products.

Boasting more than 25 years of experience in the food industry, they have to dominate the world of hemp-derived products.

Cheef Botanicals is a California-based company. Educating the public about the benefits of consuming natural products is their motto.

Cultivation

Only the purest of products are manufactured by this company. Non-GMO, free of anything chemical, and vegan are some of the great characteristics you will find in these products.

Extraction Processes

Cutting-edge extraction processes are followed to yield 100% organic CBD oil.

Choice of Flavor

Though there is only one flavor available, you can barely taste it.

Special Characteristics

Purely organic, no additives

Advanced extraction process

Free of hemp-flavor CBD oil

Full-spectrum CBD

Ingredients

Nutritional Fatty Acids

Full-spectrum CBD oil mixed with hemp-seed oil

100% natural product

Product tested with top-grade procedures

⇒ Click Here to Check all the Ingredients of Cheef Botanicals

Testing Transparency

A third-party company runs tests. All certificates of analysis are listed on the official website.

Shipping

Delivery of products is free nationwide. There are also many discounts and great deals you can find on the official website.

Returns

In case you wish to return a product, you get thirty days from the day you placed your order to do so.

Customer Satisfaction

This brand offers a full refund in case you happen to be dissatisfied with your purchase. It goes to show how reliable they are and fans of their products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals for the Best Discount

#3. CBDistillery – Wide Variety

Brand Overview

This company has a mission: provide hemp-products to the best quality market at the best price. They seem to have succeeded and have worked up the ladder to stand among top brands.

Cultivation

CBDistillery sources its hemp from local farms that follow environmentally friendly practices.

Extraction Processes

State-of-the-art manufacturing processes are followed.

Choice of Flavor

A variety of choices is offered, from mango-flavored oil to dealing with sleep or enhancing-relaxation oil.

Special Characteristics

Natural-farming practices

Immediate health benefits

Non-GMO industrial hemp

Great prices

Ingredients

Minerals, vitamins , and plant proteins for the full spectrum

Cannabinoids and terpenes for the broad-spectrum

Full-plant extract CBD and CBG for the isolate

⇒ Click Here to Check all the Ingredients of CBDistillery

Testing Transparency

A practical QR code on the label of the product provides information on transparent testing procedures the company follows.

Shipping

Any order $75 or over are eligible for free shipping nationwide.

Returns

7 days from the purchase date is given to ask for a return of a product.

Customer Satisfaction

A futuristic website makes shopping online a unique experience. The brand has taken extra time to put together scientific information to help users make a wiser choice of product.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of CBDistillery for the Best Discount

#4. NuLeaf Naturals – Most Potent Full Spectrum

Brand Overview

A brand name, NuLeaf Naturals is followed by transparency and integrity. Transparent manufacturing methods and pioneering practices make the company stand out in the crowd.

Cultivation

Sourced by Colorado farms, the hemp-plant is organically grown and closely monitored for quality.

Extraction Processes

CO2 extraction methods are used to derive all the beneficial nutrients of the plant.

Choice of Flavor

The non-flavor choice offered in a variety of sizes and packs

Special Characteristics

High-CBD potency

Advanced farming methods

A full spectrum mix of terpenes and cannabinoids

Ingredients

Full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes

Hemp seed oil

Additional cannabinoids working together to enhance the experience and health benefits

⇒ Click Here to Check all the Ingredients of NuLeaf Naturals

Testing Transparency

COAs are available online. The company follows third-party testing methods.

Shipping

Shipping usually takes between two to three business days and is free of charge.

Returns

As long as a product is unused, you may return it within thirty days of your purchase.

Customer Satisfaction

The brand boasts over 20.000 great customer reviews: supporting the popularity of its products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of NuLeaf Naturals for the Best Discount

#5. Joy Organics – Best THC-Free CBD Oil

Brand Overview

This is a company that offers pure CBD products without any THC content. The company is young, founded in 2018 by Joy Smith. Having tried CBD products on her own and dealing effectively with numerous health issues, she embarked on starting her brand. Integrity and reliability have always been a priority when creating new products for Joy Organics.

Cultivation

The company works with farms that use sustainable cultivation methods.

Extraction Processes

Broad and full-spectrum CBD is extracted using the CO2 extraction method.

Choice of Flavor

unflavored

summer lemon

tranquil mint

orange bliss

fresh lime

Special Characteristics

Maximum effect from CBD isolate

Pioneering in modern processes

100% organic materials

Ingredients

Phytonutrients

Organic fruit oils

Hemp extract

Organic stevia

Organic MCT

⇒ Click Here to Check all the Ingredients of Joy Organics

Testing Transparency

This brand has appointed a separate third-party lab to conduct testing on individual products.

Shipping

There are numerous coupons, discounts, and rewards to earn when ordering online. Delivery of products is free.

Returns

You may return any product within thirty days.

Customer Satisfaction

With top-notch customer service and great innovative products to offer, this brand fairly sits at the fifth place of our list.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Joy Organics for the Best Discount

Criteria For Choosing CBD Oils For Anxiety and Depression

CBD products are relatively new in the market. More and more companies emerge offering new types, sizes, flavors, and aromas of all kinds of CBD derivatives.

This is why we created this guide. Each brand has been filtered through strict criteria to ensure that the products we recommend are the best CBD oil products available in the market.

Cultivation

Like all other food products, the CBD oil you consume must be organically produced. This means that the hemp plant is produced with sustainable farming processes.

Whether the company owns farms or works with locally based ones, it is important to clarify that only environmental practices are followed. No pesticides, GMOs, or any kind of chemicals are acceptable in the farming of hemp plants.

Extraction Process

There are three different methods of producing CBD oil. Depending on the extraction method that the brand uses, there are a variety of CBD derivatives: full spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolated CBD.

While isolates contain only CBD, the full-spectrum ones may have additional ingredients such as terpenes and THC. As for the broad-spectrum CBD, there is no THC, but other useful CBD-derivatives are added.

Efficacy

The effectiveness of a CBD product is indicated by the ‘potency‘ factor. It is an indicator of how effective the product is. Usually, the higher the CBD potency, the more effective it is in terms of offering the maximum therapeutic results.

Nonetheless, if this is your first-time using CBD products, you are probably better off going for the lower potency ones-at least until you figure out the ideal dose of CBD for your body.

Available Sizes

CBD oils have varying effects on people. Depending on the symptoms, the severity of your condition, your body type, and how the oil interacts with your body, dosage between people may considerably vary.

That is why it is very practical when you get choices in the packaging of the product. So, if you are new to this kind of therapy, you should opt for a smaller size container.

Different Tastes

Just like with any other product we consume; variety is great to have. Though many users enjoy the distinct scent of hemp, having a wide selection of aromas and scents to choose from makes the experience even better. So, the brands must offer more than one option when it comes to taste.

Ingredients

Labeling of the CBD oil will reveal all the important information on what is contained in the product. It is good practice to check the list of ingredients, especially if you are allergic to specific substances.

Testing Transparency

Top-quality products derive from top-quality sources and best practices in farming and processing. To ensure that the company and farmers are fully compliant with the standards, a third-party lab is appointed. The lab runs regular tests and checks products for meeting quality standards.

Brand Reliability

The team of people behind a brand says a lot about the policies followed and the quality of the products they sell. Many factors make a brand trustworthy, but the purity and safety of the product come first. When it comes to products that you consume, it is important to establish that only top-quality ones should make the grade.

Brand Integrity

There is no better way to prove your integrity than being transparent from beginning to end. From the hemp plant’s seed stage to delivering the CBD product to your door, the brand must be willing to share all the information and processes followed.

Top-notch brands have earned consumer’s trust by following good production practices and sharing them with their customers every step-of-the-way.

User Satisfaction

What better way to gauge a product’s success and effectiveness than seeing how happy others are with it. Customer reviews are a great asset to many, especially to new users who are unsure how a product could be beneficial to them.

It is reassuring that the product actually works and will most likely be effective for your case. It is also a good indicator of a company’s honesty and how willing they are to satisfy their customers.

Delivery and Returns

Apart from good-quality and value-for-money products, we always opt for brands that have fast delivery and return policies. It is also great when there are discounts available for bigger orders or just to promote a new product.

Friendly Online Experience

A dynamic, user-friendly website makes your shopping experience even better. Customer service available and dealing effectively with any issues is just as important. Shopping fast and easy and getting the product at your door fast will enhance your experience.

Additional Criteria to Ensure We Picked the CBD Oil For Anxiety

This guide was created for everyone, whether you are new to CBD products or a consumer who has enjoyed benefits and wishes to get only the best products.

Effects vary when it comes to using CBD, which is why people have to use different dosages. It depends on how your body interacts with CBD. Many brands will recommend a step-by-step procedure to determine the appropriate dosage for you.

Many factors contribute to you getting to the ideal dosage fast and enjoying your experience to the fullest. Consuming a purely organic CBD product that meets the highest standards and regulations is always the best way to go.

Here are some of the additional factors we considered:

Expert opinions and studies on the effectiveness of CBD products were carefully examined. Though research is on-going, we found valuable information in completed studies about the remarkable effectiveness of CBD in dealing with anxiety disorders.

Reviews from customers. When a brand has people, who have been customers for a long time to buy the same product, you can rest assure it is top-quality. You know a brand is trustworthy when consumers come back for more.

We also cross-referenced our sources and did additional research on CBD to make sure the brands we picked met quality standards.

Numerous brands sell CBD products, many of which are not transparent and fail to produce organic products. CBD must be treated like any other food product; hence any available CBD oil or brand that did not meet any of our quality criteria was left out.

All brands recommended here follow third-party testing procedures and are fully transparent. The products we suggest have been checked and tested by our team. The brands we suggest carry products of the highest quality, produce organically, and offer supreme benefits to users.

FAQs About CBD Oil For Anxiety

Q. Is CBD Oil Effective In Dealing with Anxiety?

CBD is found in the hemp plant. Many studies have shown that it is a most-promising cure to many ailments, anxiety being one of them. In a 2019 study, different dosages of CBD were administered to patients. Results showed that a dose of 300-600mg of CBD may considerably reduce symptoms of anxiety.

As mentioned above, the amount of CBD you should take depends greatly on how your body interacts with it and what kind of symptoms you are dealing with. Also, depending on the type of product you are using, the time of effectiveness may vary.

You can consume CBD in many different ways. Edibles, capsules, and oils can take from 30 minutes to 2 hours to alleviate symptoms. For vaping or smoking products, results are almost immediate.

All products may be used throughout the day. Smoking and vaping may prove most effective during a particularly stressful moment-such as a speech-since they are dramatically effective.

Q. How Does CBD Effectively Deal with Anxiety Symptoms?

According to the World Health Organization (WHF), one out of every thirteen people suffers from some kind of anxiety. These statistics show the size of the problem. Dealing with symptoms effectively and finding a remedy that can offer a fast and effective cure is critical.

The range of anxiety disorders is vast. Here are some of the most common ones:

GAD or generalized anxiety disorder is identified as the stress that a person experiences daily. Though it sounds like normal stress, it manifests itself as worrying about non-existent threats or fears. People who suffer from this type of anxiety feel tense and experience a growing feeling of worrying.

The panic disorder, known as a panic attack, is sudden and resembles a heart attack’s symptoms. Sudden sweating, severe chest pain, and a racing heartbeat are indicators of such a disorder.

The social-anxiety disorder has to do with excessive fear of being misjudged by others. Any social interaction is practically painful and being overly self-aware is a common symptom.

There are also specific phobias over situations such as traveling by airplane or fear of heights. It becomes a disorder when the fear is overwhelming, and the person will avoid an ordinary situation.

PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition that is triggered after a serious event, such as an accident. Flashbacks, nightmares, and sometimes aggressive behavior or depression may be some of the manifestations of this disorder. PTSD patients usually withdraw themselves and show difficulty in coping even with daily routine activities.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder or OCD is a chronic mental condition. Patients feel the urge to repeat a certain act, not a habit. It is usually a sensation or an idea about something they must tend to, such as washing their hands or checking something repeatedly. This ‘compulsion ‘usually gets in the way of going through a daily routine and may be difficult to handle in social interactions.

Q. Is CBD Oil the Best Option For You?

Many studies have been conducted proving the therapeutic properties of CBD. It has been found that it interacts with our endocannabinoid system-specifically with receptors CB1 and CB2. These receptors are attached to the cells of the nervous system of the body. This is where CBD effectively alleviates the symptoms of anxiety.

Apart from minor side-effects such as fatigue or appetite-changes, CBD is considered safe to consume. The fact that CBD works together with our endocannabinoid system yields maximum effectiveness without any dependence or hallucinatory side-effects-often caused by conventional products.

Q. In What Way Does CBD Stand Out Among Other Products?

CBD works with your body through your endocannabinoid to treat symptoms effectively instead of working on your central nervous system.

As soon as you determine the correct dosage for you, there is no need to increase it.

Thanks to the low levels of THC (the substance that causes ‘high’), CBD is not hallucinatory.

You can switch to other types of treatment at any time; your body will not crave it.

The ideal dosage for your body will always give the maximum benefits regardless of the period you have been using CBD.

Q. CBD And Its Therapeutic Properties: What Do the Experts Say?

We have looked at various studies on the beneficial properties of CBD and how it proves to have great benefits to patients with anxiety.

How Is Marijuana Different From CBD?

THC is the main component of marijuana and the one that causes the ‘high.’ Both THC and CBD are derived from the cannabis plant and offer many safe health benefits when treating conditions.

However, CBD has an edge over medicinal marijuana:

It does not cause the euphoric feeling you get from THC

As long as it contains THC-8 0.3% or less, it is considered legal by most states

You can easily use it on your own without any medical supervision

Side-effects of CBD use are minimal

CBD products may be purchased over the counter, as long as the THC content is 0.3% or less.

Research on The Effectiveness Of CBD

Ways of Getting the Best From CBD

There are a variety of ways you can enjoy the therapeutic effects of CBD. From edibles to vapes, oils, and tinctures, the choice is yours. Depending on the type, it may take some time for the product to ‘kick in.’

Tinctures are by far the speediest way to get CBD into your system by digesting it. Tinctures are easy to use. You put a little of the oil under your tongue and get the immediate effects of CBD.

Variety of CBD Products

Vapes or e-liquid are popular ways to enjoy CBD. You simply place the right amount of oil in your vaping apparatus and enjoy the experience.

If you need a more immediate effect, you should opt for tinctures. It is a simple procedure of putting some oil in your mouth and waiting for it just for a few minutes to reach your digestive system and do its magic.

For those who do not particularly care for hemp-flavored oil, edibles may be a better option. They can be found in capsules or gummies and come in many aromas and flavors to satisfy different tastes. They are easy to take; you may swallow the capsule with some water or chew on it if it is gummy.

What Is the Correct Dose For You?

Dosage and what is ideal largely depend on how your body interacts with CBD. This is why there is no specific dosage for a health condition. Many brands will offer a step-by-step procedure on how to administer CBD by starting low. This is easier to do when you use edibles.

Your physician may be able to give you valuable advice. Bear in mind it takes a lot of trial and error, and you should always start low. What’s more, studies have shown that anxiety symptoms are easily alleviated with the lowest CBD dose, so be careful not to take a big quantity of it.

To ensure that you are using CBD safely, keep in mind the following factors:

Measure your exact weight and height

Estimate your anxiety level from one to ten

Begin with the lowest dosage: one drop of oil

Slowly, increase your dosage by one drop at a time and closely monitor how your body interacts with it.

Allow some days, perhaps even a week, before you increase the dosage. Sometimes, it takes time for your body to show the full effects of CBD.

If you find oil distasteful, do not be discouraged. Try the edible options.

Your gender may be a factor in CBD interacting differently with your body in terms of effective time and dosage.

Always consult with your physician to make sure there will be no interactions with other treatments you may be taking.

CBD is generally safe, and if administered properly, it provides excellent health benefits. Make sure you ask your doctor before taking it. Also, if you are just starting to use it, you should start with the lowest dosage and increase it slowly, over a long time if necessary.

Remember, CBD is largely beneficial but interacts differently with each person. So, how effective CBD will be, depends mainly on your body and the severity of your condition. Learning to read the signs of improvement and determine the proper dosage is a long trial and error process and should be done carefully.

In Conclusion :

CBD products are increasingly becoming popular among people who suffer from anxiety and depression. There is a lot of scientific evidence to prove the health benefits of CBD, and research is on-going.

Always buy products sold by reputable brands. Third-party testing and transparency in manufacturing methods are important when choosing a brand.

Your body ingests CBD, so just like any other food product you consume, make sure the products you buy are pure and safe for you. Well for us, the clear winner among these CBD oils for anxiety is Fab CBD.

Always consult with your physician before buying CBD, especially if you are taking any other medication, to avoid potential side-effects.

CBD is a promising product, and its health benefits are enjoyed by many. We hope you find this guide helpful in making your life easier and healthier.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!