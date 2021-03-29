Having chronic pain can be uncomfortable and unbearable at times. Understandably, you would want to find an effective medication to treat your pain. Luckily for us, CBD is known to be the natural alternative when it comes to treating pain.

They are known to be beneficial in treating many conditions, and most CBD products in the market use very natural ingredients. They help ease the pain without the severe side effects that other prescribed medications may cause.

So, if you’ve never tried CBD products before, the vast range of options might be overwhelming, and you might not know where to start.

But don’t worry – in this article, we’re going to discuss in detail the best CBD products that can be used to treat pain (and why they’re the best products) and we’ve also compiled a wide range of essential information that you need to know before trying CBD products.

Top 5 CBD Oils for Pain:

Fab CBD Oil – High Quality & Top Rated

Cheef Botanicals – Best Value

CBDistillery – Best Guarantees

NuLeaf Naturals – Most Potent

Joy Organics – Best THC Free

How We Put Together This List of CBD Oils for Pain

Picking the best CBD products can be a little tricky because there are a few aspects that we need to pay attention to so that we can make sure that the products we’d recommend are high quality and safe to use.

Some things that we did to help create this list of CBD products are:

Extensive Research

We do extensive research. We look into various studies and research conducted by experts and scientists. We use this information and take it into consideration when we pick the products.

Customer Reviews and Recommendations

We browse through the internet and read consumer reviews and recommendations that are available from different websites. We take their opinion into consideration as well because loyal consumers mean that they’re maintaining their high quality.

Brand Research

We take a deeper look into the brand behind the products. It’s important to get a sense of who they are as a brand to further understand their intentions and check the authenticity of their claims by examining their transparency, lab results, and the processes of the CBD extraction.

Product Testing

We also tested various brands to ensure their effectiveness and potency. Trying the products ourselves is the final and most important step to make sure that the product is safe and that they really work.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil For Pain [Reviews]

#1. Fab CBD Oil – High Quality & Top Rated

Fab CBD Overview

Fab CBD is a company that was founded in 2017 with the intention to make a product that can be used by everyone and to make them feel comfortable using CBD. They are definitely one of the most popular brands of CBD products and have a variety of options. Their products are a favorite amongst their consumers because of the fact that they are safe and have high potency.

Another reason this brand is really well-liked amongst the consumers is that they are very transparent in what they do. They actively engage with their customers, along with providing updated lab results that you can access their website—a great brand overall, one that is safe, potent, and natural.

Product Highlights:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Has 5 flavor variants

Has 4 potencies option

Is GMO-free and vegan friendly

Lab Results:

Tested by third-party, ProVerde Laboratories. Results are accessible here.

Product Hemp Source:

Colorado, USA

Product Extraction Type:

Full-spectrum CBD mixture – meaning that it contains all of the complex elements of cannabis, including the THC (the psychotropic element found in Cannabis Sativa).

Ingredients:

This product contains:

Organically grown hemp extract

Full-spectrum cannabinoid blend

Flavoring from natural sources (unspecified)

Terpenes

Medium-chain triglycerides (may contain traces of THC <0.3%)

Product Size:

This product has only one size variant available, which is the standard 30mL (or 1 fl. oz).

Flavor Options:

There are quite a few ranges of options of flavor for this product, such as:

Citrus

Mint

Natural

Berry

Vanilla

Shipping and Handling:

Free shipping in the USA for orders above $89.

Return Policy:

30-day money-back guarantee.

#2. Cheef Botanicals – Best Value

Cheef Botanicals Overview

Cheef Botanicals is a company that was founded by a group of health-savvy cannabis aficionados that has over 25 years of experience in the organic food arena. They use hemp grown in Colorado and have made products that are organic and vegan friendly. They don’t use any preservatives or additives.

Many customers have trusted their company because of the fact that they are very natural and user friendly. Their products are at a very good price point for the result that you get. Majorly, consumer prefers using cheef botanicals oils when dealing with anxiety and depression.

Moreover, Their website is very informative and contains a lot of information on CBD oils and the benefits, and you can also access their lab results through their website.

Product Highlights:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Uses natural ingredients

Has natural flavors

Wide range of potencies

Lab Results:

Tested by third-party, CannaSafe. Results are accessible here.

Product Hemp Source:

Colorado, USA

Product Extraction Type:

Full-spectrum CBD mixture – meaning that it contains all of the complex elements of cannabis, including the THC (the psychotropic element found in Cannabis Sativa).

Ingredients:

This product contains:

Hemp seed oil

CBD-rich full-spectrum mixture

Product Size:

This product comes in 3 different sizes, depending on the potencies.

15mL (or 0.5 fl. oz) for 300mg and 600mg

30mL (or 1 fl. oz) for 1200mg

60mL (or 2 fl. oz) for 3000mg

Flavor Options:

This product has no flavor options due to the fact that they contain only natural ingredients.

Shipping and Handling:

Free shipping, around 1-2 business days.

Return Policy:

30-day money-back guarantee.

#3. CBDistillery – Best Guarantees

CBDistillery Overview

CBDistillery is one of the most reliable and trusted brands when it comes to CBD oil products. They were founded by a group of people from Colorado back in 2016 and flourished ever since. They aim to bring CBD into the world by providing a healthy alternative path to a balanced life.

They are also very transparent to their customers, constantly engaging and updating their processes through social media. They are the company that started the #CBD MOVEMENT, a way to make CBD accessible for anyone and everyone. They are affordable and have a wide range of options for their products.

Product Highlights:

Has all types of extracts, CBD Isolates, full-spectrum mixtures and broad-spectrum mixtures product

Wide range of potencies

Has natural flavors

Lab Results:

Tested by third-party laboratories. Each type of extract was tested at different labs, which are as follows:

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil products are tested by ProVerde Laboratories.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil products have no available information.

CBD Isolate products are tested by Botanacor Services.

Product Hemp Source:

Colorado, USA

Product Extraction Type:

They have all of the extraction type products, which are:

Full-spectrum CBD mixture – meaning that it contains all of the complex elements of cannabis, including the THC (the psychotropic element found in Cannabis Sativa ).

Broad-spectrum CBD mixture – meaning that all the THC elements have been removed from the product.

CBD Isolate – That means all the THC elements have been removed from the product and have the purest form of CBD.

Ingredients:

THC-free pure CBD oil (CBD Isolate)

Fractionated Coconut Oil

CBD from hemp extract

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Fractionated Coconut Oil

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

Product Size:

This product has only one size variant available, which is the standard 30mL (or 1 fl. oz).

Flavor Options:

For full-spectrum CBD, they only have natural flavor. For broad-spectrum CBD, they have the option of citrus flavor. And for CBD isolate, they have no flavor.

Shipping and Handling:

Free shipping in the USA.

Return Policy:

They have a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, or you get your money back, valid only for first-time customers. No returns needed for refund, but these are only available if you purchase their products from their website.

#4. NuLeaf Naturals: Most Potent

NuLeaf Naturals Overview

NuLeaf Naturals is one of the pioneering CBD product companies that was founded in 2014. They are to this day still a front-runner in the market. That is due to the fact that their products are highly effective and use only natural ingredients. They are committed to creating safe and effective products that can be used by everyone.

Since they have been around longer and their products are highly effective, they have many positive consumer reviews and hold many loyal customers. Their products are made for both humans and pets. They believe in transparency with their consumers and always keep its product after third-party tests.

Product Highlights:

Product is highly effective

Uses only natural ingredients

Has a wide range of potencies

Lab Results:

Tested by third-party, Botanacor. Results are accessible here.

Product Hemp Source:

Colorado, USA

Product Extraction Type:

Full-spectrum CBD mixture – meaning that it contains all of the complex elements of cannabis, including the THC (the psychotropic element found in Cannabis Sativa).

Ingredients:

USDA certified organic hemp oil

Full-spectrum hemp extract

Product Size:

This product has only one size variant available, which is the standard 30mL (or 1 fl. oz).

Flavor Options:

This product has no flavor options due to the fact that they contain only natural ingredients.

Shipping and Handling:

Free shipping in the US within 2-3 business days. For express shipping (may be an extra cost) 1-2 business days.

Return Policy:

30-day full refund only on new, unused and unopened products.

#5. Joy Organics: Best THC Free

Joy Organics Overview

Joy Organics is a family-owned company founded by Joy Smith and her husband, Todd Smith. They are one of the most popular CBD product companies, and they provide high quality broad-spectrum and an extremely wide variety of products.

The goal of this company is to develop high quality CBD products with clear innovation and high-quality service. They are really transparent with their customers – their lab results are updated very often, so it’s good to see that they have good quality control.

Product Highlights:

THC free products

Uses only natural ingredients

Wide range of flavors

Wide range of potencies

Lab Results:

Tested by third-party regularly, and different products are tested by different labs. These labs include:

PIXIS Labs

Botanacor

Green Scientific Labs

PhytaTech Metrics and Solutions

Cloud Labs

Results are accessible here.

Product Hemp Source:

Colorado, USA

Product Extraction Type:

Broad-spectrum CBD mixture – which means all the THC elements have been removed from the product.

Ingredients:

Each flavor contains different ingredients. Here are the details.

For mint flavors, the product consists of:

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

Organic Peppermint

Essential Oil

For natural flavors, the product consists of:

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

For orange flavors, the product consists of:

Organic MCT

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

Organic Orange Essential Oil

For lemon flavors, the product consists of:

Organic MCT

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract

Organic Lemon Essential Oil

Product Size:

This product has only one size variant available, which is the standard 30mL (or 1 fl. oz).

Flavor Options:

This product has no flavor options due to the fact that they contain only natural ingredients.

Shipping and Handling:

Free shipping on all orders.

Return Policy:

30-day full refund no questions asked.

How to Determine High-Quality CBD Oil for Pain?

To make sure that the products we recommend are only of high quality, we have several additional defining aspects and details that we look into before we decide to finalize our list. These defining aspects include:

Brand Reputation

As mentioned before, it is important to look into the brand’s reputation and see who the brand is behind the product. Getting an insight into who they are as a brand can tell us a lot about their products.

Lab Results and Transparency

Part of looking at the brand reputation is to see their lab results and transparency. If a brand provides a third-party tested lab result transparently, you can breathe that sigh of relief because you can know for sure that your brand is straightforward and has no secrets to hide.

Product Source

You should always look into where the hemp is grown and produced. This is vital because if a product’s hemp source is grown outside of the US or Europe, it might not be as safe as we expect them to be. Rest assured, if they are grown in the US or Europe, they have followed a strict and specific guideline to make sure that they’re safe to consume.

Type of Extraction Used

This part is important because depending on your needs, you may need different types of extractions. Essentially, there are 3 main types of extractions, which are the full-spectrum extraction, broad-spectrum extraction, and CBD isolates.

Full-spectrum extraction means that all the complexity of the elements derived from cannabis still remains intact, including THC (the psychotropic element that makes people “high”). Broad-spectrum extraction means that all the THC in the product has been eliminated. It is pure CBD and it’s the best option for you if you don’t want to risk yourself consuming a low amount of THC. CBD Isolates is similar to a broad-spectrum extraction, only it is actually the purest form of CBD. It has no traces of THC left in the product because the CBD is isolated during the extraction process. CBD Isolates is also a good option for you to try if you want no THC in your product.

Product Potency

We also look into the potency of the product, because the more potent it is or the more CBD it contains, therefore, the product will be more effective. Some brands offer various potency options, which is great for those of you who’re just starting out – you can try the lower potency first to adjust to the product and gradually increase it throughout time.

Product Ingredients

It’s also important to check what the ingredients are in the products so that we can make sure that the products don’t use any harmful chemicals. It’s better to opt for CBD products that are organic, and natural because then they’re healthier and safer for you to consume.

Product Size

The size of the product is also something that we look into. Generally, CBD oil products are around 30 mL in size (or 1 fl. oz), but some products do have bigger sizes than that.

Product Taste and Flavor Options

The product taste is an important aspect to look into. If they taste awful, who would want to use them, right? So, we look into the product taste and the types of flavors the brand offers to offer various options for those of you who want to have a product that tastes good.

Shipping and Handling

Brands and companies that are trusted usually have customer-friendly shipping and handling policies. Generally, they would ship for free for orders above a certain amount of the total price.

Return Policy

We also look into this aspect as some people might not be satisfied with the product they bought. Therefore, every brand offers such type of refund policies for consumer benefit.

How Does CBD Oil Help in Pain Management?

Everyone has a system in their body called the endocannabinoid system or the ECS. It’s a cell signaling system that scientists believe to be activated when we consume CBD or THC. The CBD will react to the ECS receptors in your brain that controls many different things like your immune system.

Receptors themselves are small proteins that are on your cells in your body. They receive different signals that can help stimulate your cells. This stimulation can help relieve your pain and help you manage them.

This is why CBD oils are used to treat many diseases because CBD activates the ECS and it can help treat many different things, including chronic pain. There are top brands in the market that help you deal with it.

The fact is, many Americans suffer from chronic pain. The cause of the pain can vary, from infection, inflammation, or injuries. Sadly, many individuals opt to turn to opioids to help relieve this pain. Opioids are strong painkillers that often can make people dependent on them.

But it’s not like opioids are their first choice, because most physicians actually prescribe it to them. But still, it doesn’t change the fact that it may gradually turn the people consuming them into being dependent on opioids and eventually become addicts.

Opioids definitely have severe side effects, especially in the long term. When one is consuming opioids, they may get a sense of euphoria and that is what distracts them from the chronic pain that they have. But even then, they affect the brain and body severely.

According to research, here are some of the possible side effects of opioids in the long run:

Nausea

Vomiting

Weakened immune system

Slower breathing

Coma

Increased risk of HIV

Increased risk of infectious diseases

Hallucinations

Collapsed veins

Clogged blood vessels

High risk of choking

The side effects of consuming opioids are so severe that you’re literally slowly killing yourself. That’s why consuming CBD is the absolute healthy alternative. Most CBD products are organic and natural, and they won’t have severe side effects in comparison to opioids to treat your chronic pain.

In fact, studies have shown that CBD does not make you addicted and they are beneficial for your health. CBD has been used to treat many different conditions like anxiety, panic attacks, obsessive-compulsive disorder, pain, and cancer. And so far, CBD has been the most effective treatment that is being used for those conditions.

How Long Does It Take For CBD Oil To Work For Pain Relief?

When we consume CBD products (through our sublingual glands/under the tongue), the product enters our body through the bloodstream. Your bloodstream will then absorb the product, hence making our body produce endocannabinoids, which is the transmitter that binds cannabinoid receptors in your brain.

After being impacted by the transmitter, it will then send signals all over the body that will help control any pain, discomfort, or problem you may have. The CBD itself will actually attach to your receptors, and that’s what controls your body’s reaction to many things, including hungriness, sleepiness, and pain.

Scientific Evidence on CBD for Chronic Pain:

Research and studies are still being conducted to figure out further impacts and knowledge on CBD oil and its benefits for us.

Here is a list of research that we’ve compiled as scientific evidence on CBD as a treatment of chronic pain:

One research suggests that CBD has benefits to help relieve pain. In a 2018 review that looked at 47 studies with 4,743 participants, 29% of the people consuming cannabinoids had a 30% reduction in their pain.

In cases with neuropathic pain (pain that is caused by damage to the nerves), a review in 2017 has found that CBD helped with that pain.

In a 2018 clinical trial with animal subjects, scientists have found that CBD is actually a great medication to help treat people who suffer from neuropathic, inflammatory, and cancer pain.

During a 2016 review of a couple of randomized trials, experts suggested that cannabinoids can be a safe and efficient treatment for chronic pain that is associated with rheumatic diseases such as fibromyalgia, back pain, and many others.

Another trial found that medical marijuana has been seen to be effective in reducing pain for humans.

However, in a recent 2020 review , it was concluded that they were not certain that non-pharmaceutical CBD without the element of THC can help with chronic pain management.

Even though there is conflicting research due to the lack of knowledge that we currently have on CBD and how it can be a treatment for many diseases, we can’t really deny the fact that CBD oil has worked wonders for many people. Many people vouch and swear on it and have lived a higher quality of life with the help of CBD to help manage their chronic pain.

How To Use CBD For Pain?

There are many different forms of CBD products that are available in the market, but the most popular one is still CBD oil. Other products that are available are capsules, edibles, tinctures, capsules, vape liquids, powders, and even topicals.

Therefore, due to the fact that there are many forms of CBD products, there are also many different ways to use CBD oil to treat your pain (or any other condition). Here are the best ways to use CBD products:

Under your tongue (or through sublingual glands)

This is probably the most common way to use CBD products if you get oil products or sprays. The way you do it is by dropping the product underneath your tongue, on your sublingual glands. Leave the product there for around 90 seconds before washing it down with water. The reason why this method is so effective is that your sublingual glands are directly connected to your blood vessels and bloodstreams, making it easier and faster to be absorbed by your body.

Consume (by capsule or edibles)

This is also a common way to use CBD products by consuming them. If you’re not comfortable with the oil yet, you can try CBD products that are infused into capsules or edibles like gummies, cookies. This way, you don’t have to go out of your way and just consume it like a normal pill or eating a snack.

Smoke (through Vape)

Some brands of CBD products have CBD oils that can also act as a liquid for a vape. But it might not be too safe to smoke the oil, it’s better to drop the product under your tongue.

Topical

CBD can also be found in the form of topicals like balms, lotions, salves, or patches. The most common topicals consumers prefer is cream. Applying CBD Cream to the area where you feel pain appears to be quick and easy. They are even available in many of your local grocery stores and are so easy to access.

How Much CBD Oil Should I Take For Pain?

The fact that we still don’t have enough knowledge of CBD makes it difficult to research the proper dosage of CBD that is required to treat pain. All we know is that everyone reacts differently to CBD, so the proper dosage for pain might vary depending on many factors.

Here are a few factors that you need to look into when you want to treat your pain with CBD products:

How old you are

Your gender

Your body weight

How intense or severe your pain is

Where your pain is located

Your body’s ability to process CBD

What CBD products you use

The chemical balances within your body

And besides that, CBD is technically not an official medication because it still has not been approved by the FDA as either food or drug. So, there are no specific guidelines as to how much you’re supposed to take.

But keep in mind that it’s probably always a good idea to start off small and build up from there. You can use lower dosages as you start out, and over time you can always gradually increase the dosage amount that you take.

However, if you still want to follow a specific recommended amount and make sure that you’re relieved from the intense pain that you feel, a study has shown that people with pain find relief in taking between 2.85 to 50mg/kg/day.

However, it is better to consume CBD in comparison to opioid medications that are prescribed by doctors because the fact is when you consume opioids for the long term it may lead to addiction.

Potential Side-Effects Of Using CBD Oil:

Although CBD Oil is most appropriate for pain management, they do have some severe side effects that might show on your body, such as clogged veins, a higher risk of infections, and even coma. Whereas CBD contains only organic and natural ingredients, that definitely won’t make you addicted.

Here are a few facts that people don’t know about CBD that we think we should address:

CBD DOES NOT make you addicted

You will not develop any dependency and a need to consume CBD because it is not addictive. So, you don’t have to worry about that.

CBD DOES NOT make you high

A huge misconception that people think is true is that CBD makes you high. That is not true. THC is actually the psychotropic element in cannabis that makes an individual experience or feel “high”. Whereas most CBD products that are sold in the market have eliminated most of the THC from the product.

The only type of CBD product that contains THC is a full-spectrum mixture, but even then, there’s only 0.3% or less THC in the whole product so you won’t be able to feel it.

CBD DOES NOT make you hallucinate

As mentioned earlier, THC is the psychotropic element in cannabis that makes an individual experience or feel “high.” Because CBD contains very little to no traces of THC, CBD will not make you hallucinate.

Your body will NOT DEVELOP A TOLERANCE to CBD

Your body won’t be immune or develop tolerance to CBD. Instead of needing to up the dosage in order to feel the same way when you first try CBD, over time your body will actually need less dosage.

In Conclusion: Which CBD Brand is The Best for Pain?

Fab CBD has quite a lot of positive reviews for customers suffering from chronic pain. Which is why it is our first pick followed by Cheef Botanicals at second.

Also, if you have severe pain and you want to opt for a safer and healthier alternative, you should definitely try CBD products. It may be very beneficial for you, and the fact that it won’t have any side effects and you won’t be addicted is so much better than having to constantly cope with your pain by consuming prescribed medications like opioids.

CBD is also made out of natural products, so you don’t have to worry about consuming unknown or harmful chemicals. One last important thing to note is that you should always do your research before buying the products, and always ask your physician if you can consume CBD products to treat your condition.

We hope the above details helped you pick what’s best for you so that you can start your journey with the Best CBD Products!

