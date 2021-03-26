Just a few years ago, you would have been hard-pressed to find media outlets and consumers raving about anything associated with the cannabis plant. There are good reasons for cannabis products such as CBD oil (plant extracts taken from hemp) taking over the market, though.

It is very hard to ignore the ways that the best CBD oil UK products can help people, with CBD providing potential health benefits for folks dealing with chronic pains, trouble sleeping, anxiety, and other issues one might experience with their overall wellness.

The 4 best CBD oil brands in the UK for 2021

You’ll find a myriad of options when you begin looking through CBD companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Many are amazing companies with piles of positive customer reviews, while others might not be the best in the business.

Here are some of the best of the best hemp CBD oil UK companies that you will find amongst high street shops and online.

There are many good reasons why Blessed CBD has continued to take home some of the “best CBD oil in the UK” awards, and it is because they offer CBD products, such as their full-spectrum CBD oil, that are full of terpenes, flavonoids, and beneficial cannabinoids, sure to give anyone the entourage effect of cannabinoids working together in harmony. You can find products from this company in a range of strengths, from 500, 1000, and up to 1800 mg of CBD in their range of products.

Moreover, you don’t simply have to take the company at their word when it comes to their high-quality products. The company provides all of their lab reports on their website, ensuring their customers have access to information about their products. If you have any questions about their products, simply audit their reports to have your questions answered. These are only a few reasons why Blessed CBD continues to be the top pick of CBD users across the UK.

Blessed CBD has also been voted the UK’s #1 CBD oil by the likes of respectable publications such as Reader’s Digest, Discover Magazine, Manchester Evening News, Mirror, Observer, Daily Record, Plymouth Live, Chronicle Live, LA Weekly, Stoke Essential, High Times and Birmingham Live.

For the best CBD oil in the UK, Blessed CBD is worth every penny. They’re also a part of the Cannabis Trades Association, an organization that only the best-of-the-best CBD brands can join.

Vibes CBD is still a relative newcomer to the world of UK CBD companies, but they are quickly making a name for themselves with their range of broad-spectrum CBD oils and other gluten-free, non-GMO products. They are serious about making sure their product is as pure and full of organic hemp as it can be, thanks to their supercritical CO2 extraction process that gets rid of chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, and other solvents that could hurt the quality of the final product.

Like Blessed CBD, Vibes CBD also makes it easy for customers to find information about the products they are interested in. Simply check out the third-party lab results on their website to learn anything you would like about their products, such as the CBD content and more.

For a slightly more affordable premium CBD brand, go with Vibes CBD.

3. Relaunch CBD

Relaunch CBD is a smaller CBD oil UK brand that uses both a supercritical CO2 extraction method and ethanol extraction to make sure their products are as pure and safe for the customer as possible. Unlike other brands, Relaunch CBD offers customers the option to choose their carrier oil, such as hemp seed oil, MCT oil and coconut oil.

The company is best known for their whitelabel CBD oil tinctures, which can be found in 250mg variants. However, they have now started producing CBD oil products for consumers. Those who love hemp and are looking for a simple, straightforward CBD product that can be trusted for safety and quality should look no further in the CBD market than Relaunch CBD.

4. Excite CBD

Another company dedicated to providing only organic hemp products, Excite CBD takes it to the next level. All of their hemp is grown in the USA, in the state of Colorado. This gives the company a sort of quality control, ensuring the plants are free of chemicals and other additives, but full of the best cannabinoids.

The hemp extract method is done through a low pressure CO2 extraction process, and the company also offers a nice range of products. From pure CBD oils to CBD sprays (which can be obtained in small 10ml bottles) and other products with phytocannabinoids, fatty acids and a healthy terpene profile to provide users with the benefits they’re looking for, Excite CBD is a company to keep your eyes on.

How do you find the best CBD oils in the UK?

There is no shortage of high-quality CBD products for the folks out there who are interested in trying them out. From the simplest ways to take CBD, such as CBD oil and CBD capsules, to alternative options such as CBD e-liquid for those who enjoy vaping, and even CBD cream for skincare routines, there is something in the CBD industry for everyone. Which one is right for you will depend on your preferences.

You can find products with different amounts of CBD in them, as well. This means no matter what time of the day you feel like dosing, you will be able to measure out an appropriate amount using your favourite dropper.

Speaking of preferences, folks interested in finding the best CBD oil UK products will have no shortage of options when they begin exploring the benefits of CBD. There are numerous CBD companies out there making quality CBD oil and other products. With so many options in front of United Kingdom consumers, how do you know which one will provide you with the best CBD oil products?

Take a look at some of our best options for the highest-quality CBD oils, vape pens, and a large range of products that can be found in the UK market. Chances are, one of these options will be well suited to any CBD user.

What is CBD?

CBD (the abbreviation for cannabidiol) is one cannabinoid out of a hundred+ in the hemp plant. It comes from the stalk, flowers, and leaves of the hemp plant. All of these parts of the plant contain cannabinoids that can provide potential helpful, therapeutic effects to those who use them.

CBD is only one of these helpful cannabinoids, too! Others include CBG, CBDA, and more, all of which can be highly beneficial as they make their way to the body’s endocannabinoid system.

It is important to remember that CBD contains no psychoactive effects and therefore will not get the user high like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), another cannabinoid found in hemp’s cousin cannabis sativa plant, marijuana. In fact, the only way for a CBD product to be completely legal in the United Kingdom is for it to contain less than the legal limit of 0.2% THC content and to be labelled as a food supplement. On the other hand, cannabis oil is illegal as it contains high traces of THC content.

While CBD is safe and legal for use, you should still keep in mind that there are potential side effects you could deal with if you take too much. These can include:

Nausea

Headache

If you experience these issues, try lowering your dosage.

Choosing the best CBD oil in the UK

As you can see, there is a wealth of spectacular CBD companies out there providing the UK marketplace with only the highest-quality products. Whether you’re looking for CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, pure CBD isolates, topical CBD creams, a CBD vape, or something else entirely, you will be able to find an option suitable for you, no matter what form of CBD products you prefer using. To get the most amount of CBD, and for maximum flexibility with dosage, we recommend going with a CBD oil product.

Whatever your favourite brand and product ends up being, one thing is certain: beginning a CBD regimen of your own could net you some positive results, allowing you to find some relief from pain, sleep a little easier, or provide you with one of the many other positive benefits offered by the best CBD oil UK products around.

