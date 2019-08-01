The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Often called the body’s glue, collagen has seen an incredible surge in use the last few years. But with all the collagen proteins on the market these days, how do you now which one is right for you? We scoured the web, and found that Bulletproof makes the best overall collagen supplement.

Collagen is one of nature’s building blocks; it’s found in bones, skin, hair, nails, tendons, ligaments—in fact, collagen accounts for about 30 percent of all the protein found in the body. It’s the key structural protein that ensures the strength, elasticity, and regeneration of all our connective tissues. All of them, including our skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and bones.

Why the interest on collagen protein lately? As we get older, the production of collagen begins to slow down, as with most processes in the body. When this happens, our skin becomes less elastic and more fragile. Our hair begins to lose its color, our joints aren’t as flexible. The dermis layer of the skin is the main source of collagen, and getting an adequate amount can help ensure your skin stays healthy.

Science has proven that regular supplements of collagen can boost the body’s ability to produce more of it. And as we age and collagen production decreases, that becomes more and more important. Our bones need it, our skin needs it—and our hair really needs it! So regular use of a collagen supplement can be beneficial in myriad ways. There’s even evidence to suggest collagen improves heart health, liver health, sleep quality, healing speed, and even digestion.

For athletes, collagen can help strengthen ligaments and tendons—the connective tissues that attach bones and muscles. This can play a role in injury prevention and tissue repair—and that can speed recovery.

What Other Collagen Supplements Made The List?

Youtheory is made just for guys; it contains a super-serving of protein thanks to whey protein;

Keyto adds fat-burning MCT Oil to speed weight loss;

Heivy comes in liquid shot form, so we can down it and forget it;

Amandean comes in convenient single-serve sticks for on-the-go collagen.

There are dozens of collagen supplements out there. Which one is right for you? We chose Bulletproof as our favorite. Here are the best of the rest.