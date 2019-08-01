The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best for Anti-Aging GET IT!

Heivy Liquid Collagen

Why We Love It: A quick shot, and we can move on to what’s next—no mixing, blending, or sipping required.

Sometimes we don’t have time to mix up a protein shake. Heck, sometimes we don’t even have time to enjoy a cup of coffee. That’s when Heivy Liquid Collagen Formula comes in handy. Just toss it back, and we’re good to go. Or if we do have time, we just pour it right into our drink or smoothie.

And it’s more than just collagen. Heivy also contains vitamin C, Biotin, Jasmine Extract, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), and Piperine.

PROS:

-Quick and easy

-More all-around benefits than plain collagen

CONS:

-Relatively pricy—but if you buy Heivy, you’re buying the convenience.

Get It: Pick Up Heivy Liquid Collagen Formula ($40 for 30 bottles) at Amazon