The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best for Athletes & Recovery GET IT!

Youtheory Men’s Collagen Protein Shake

Why We Love It: It’s power-packed just for guys.

With 25g of protein per serving—12.5 of collagen and 12.5 of whey—Youtheory is made for guys who work hard. It provides all the renowned benefits of collagen: anti-aging; healing and recovery; skin, hair, nail, and bone strength; gut and heart health; sleep; and more. But it also gives you the muscle-building whey protein your body needs to shed fat and build mass. It even has MCT Oil powder!

It costs more than collegen protein alone. But if you’re an active guy, it’s worth it because now you don’t need two tubs of protein taking up space in your cabinet.

PROS:

-Twice the protein of regular collagen supplements.

-Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who burn a lot of calories.

-Better than needing two tubs of protein powder.

CONS:

-Vanilla shakes only, but it’s also your pre- and post-workout protein shake.

Get It: Pick up Youtheory Men’s Collagen Protein Shake ($46 for 24 oz.) at Walgreens