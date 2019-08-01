The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best for Flavor GET IT!

LonoLife Collagen Peptides

Why We Love It: More flavor varieties than most collagen powders.

With 10 grams of pure bone collagen protein in each serving, LonoLife is great for those who get tired of just vanilla or chocolate; it also comes in Cucumber-Lemon, and Coconut-Pineapple flavors. You still get all the benefits of collagen, but it mixes more readily in desserts, fruit cups, yogurts, and fruit smoothies.

Collagen is also said to improve heart health and sleep. So it’s great for active users or those who have trouble recovering from extensive workouts.

PROS:

-Comes in a small-ish 8-ounce tub (19 servings), which is great for experimenting

-Several flavors beyond chocolate and vanilla

CONS:

-It’s a smaller tub, so stock up!

LonoLife Collagen Peptides ($22 for 8oz) at Walmart