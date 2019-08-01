The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best for Gut Health GET IT!

Further Food Collagen Peptides Powder

Why We Love It: it’s naturally high in the amino acid Glycine, which promotes immune and digestive health.

Reviewers rave about the benefits of Further; none have given it less than the full 5-star rating. Many say they started seeing and feeling positive effects of collagen within a week or so—much faster than expected. Those positive effects include appetite suppression, softer hair and skin, faster-growing nails, and improved digestion.

Derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, it’s non-GMO and all natural. With no additives or sweeteners, it mixes great with coffee or tea.

PROS:

-Fully tasteless.

-Perfect for hot drinks.

CONS:

-Slightly pricier than other options.

Get It: Pick up Further Food Collagen Peptides Powder ($50 for 24oz) at Walmart