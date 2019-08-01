The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best for Keto & Paleo GET IT!

Preferred Elements Keyto with MCT Oil

Why We Love It: It contains MCT Oil, which is a key factor in ketogenic diets and fat-burn.

MCT oil powder makes protein absorption more efficient. Keyto is keto and paleo friendly, and with zero net carbs it won’t compromise your low carb diet or cause blood sugar spikes. It also contains essetial electrolytes, which many collagen supplements do not.

Of course it’s all-natural, derived from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows with no additives or fillers incuded. And the MCT oil is derived from coconuts, so it’s the healthiest, most beneficial MCT oil you can get.

PROS:

-Contains MCT Oil, essential for keto.

-Comes in Chocolate or Vanilla flavors.

CONS:

-Some reviewers said Keyto was overly sweet—but that means it’ll be great in dessert recipes.

Get It: Pick up Preferred Elements Keyto with MCT Oil ($30 for 12oz) at Amazon