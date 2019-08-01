The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best for TravelGET IT!
Amandean Collagen Peptide Sticks
Why We Love It: We can stash a few of these in our weekend bag and stick with our program even while we’re on the move.
With 11g of hydrolyzed collagen peptides in each stick, Amandean mixes flavor-free into any drink, shake, or recipe. Sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed, South American cows, it’s all-natural and non-GMO. It’s also gluten-free, fat-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and sugar free. So it’s pretty-much guilt-free. And, for those with intolerances or allergies, it contains no wheat, corn, eggs, or yeast.
It also comes in a 35-ounce tub—which is less than half the cost of a case of sticks. But without the convenience.
PROS:
-Unflavored; you won’t even know it’s there
-Super-portable; take it anywhere
CONS:
-Some reviewers say it’s not as soluble as it claims; but that’s nothing a shaker bottle or blender can’t handle.
Get It: Pick up Amandean Collagen Peptide Sticks ($36 for 11.7oz) at Amazon
