The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Irwin Naturals Collagen-Strong

Why We Love It: Sometimes we don’t have the time to whip up a smoothie, shake, or drink.

This soft-gel capsule is more than just a collagen supplement. It is, mainly, loaded with Type-II collagen. But you’ll also get a full complement of Glucosamine, Flaxseed Oil, Turmeric, Chondroitin, and Vitamin C to support your joint and bone health.

Take more than just vitamins—make this capsule part of your daily supplement battery.

PROS:

-Perfect for guys who aren’t into smoothies, shakes, and drinks.

CONS:

-One pill a day is not enough to see a benefit—but you can spread the dose throughout the day.

Get it: Pick up Irwin Naturals Collagen-Strong ($23 for 60) at Walgreens