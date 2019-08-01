The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best OverallGET IT!
Bulletproof Collagen Protein
Why We Love It: Because we love all things Bulletproof!
Seriously, Bulletproof contains just one ingredient: Hydrolyzed collagen powder derived from grass-fed, pasture-roaming cows. It’s enzymatically processed several times to leave its nutrition-giving peptides intact. That makes it highly bioavailable, resulting in a neutral-tasting, odorless protein that doesn’t thicken and mixes easily.
Completely tastelss and odor-free, it also comes in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors. Bulletproof has also recently released single-serve Go-Packs ($23 for 15).
PROS:
-Bulletproof proteins are among our favorites: reliable, effective, efficient.
-Try the Go-Packs for real convenience
CONS:
-Reviewers noted it made their hair and nails grow so fast, they could hardly keep up with cuts and trims.
Get It: Save $5 on Bulletproof Collagen Protein (starting at $20 for 8.5oz) at Amazon