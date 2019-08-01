The 11 Best Collagen Supplements From $20 to $50

Best Overall GET IT!

Bulletproof Collagen Protein

Why We Love It: Because we love all things Bulletproof!

Seriously, Bulletproof contains just one ingredient: Hydrolyzed collagen powder derived from grass-fed, pasture-roaming cows. It’s enzymatically processed several times to leave its nutrition-giving peptides intact. That makes it highly bioavailable, resulting in a neutral-tasting, odorless protein that doesn’t thicken and mixes easily.

Completely tastelss and odor-free, it also comes in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors. Bulletproof has also recently released single-serve Go-Packs ($23 for 15).

PROS:

-Bulletproof proteins are among our favorites: reliable, effective, efficient.

-Try the Go-Packs for real convenience

CONS:

-Reviewers noted it made their hair and nails grow so fast, they could hardly keep up with cuts and trims.

Bulletproof Collagen Protein (starting at $20 for 8.5oz)