Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What makes a great compression short? Doing one thing well is not enough; a great compression short needs to be able to multitask. We chose adidas Climalite Boxer Briefs as our Best Compression Short because they cover all the bases better than the competition.

A compression short needs to do more than just put a little extra pressure on our legs, groin, and rear. They need to wick sweat and dry fast. They need to speed up recovery and prevent injury. They need to keep us warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It helps if they look good enough to wear solo, so we can rock them in the gym or on a bike ride. And if they provide protection in critical areas so we can wear them during certain activities, that’s great, too.

And of course, they need to retain their shape wash after wash.

That’s why there are so many different types. You want the compression and the protection, but if they’re too tight they can be chafing and uncomfortable. Too loose, and they don’t improve blood flow to our muscles, reducing fatigue and preventing lactic acid from building up. It’s a fine balance. We’ve compiled a baker’s dozen of our favorites below.

What other compression shorts made the list?

McDavid Cross Compression Shorts: These warm and stabilize our muscles by mimicking taping methods used by athletic trainers, preventing injury and hyperextension;

Shock Doctor Athletic Supporter Shorts: Specifically made for contact sports, these come with a protective cup that sits lower than typical jocks, allowing more freedom of movement when blocking and tackling;

Junlan Thermo Sauna: By stimulating sweat, these neoprene compression shorts increase fat burn, contributing to more rapid weight loss;

Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2: The chamois is made from sweat-wicking, anti-bacterial memory foam, and is formed with an ergonomic fit—no pinch points or chafing here.

Check out the full list below, and pick up some compression shorts today.