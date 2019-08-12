Best Base Layer GET IT!

CompressionZ Shorts

The four-way stretch is great, and the nylon/spandex blend is anti-itch, anti-odor, and sweat-wicking to help you stay dry and comfortable. But this brand gets particularly high marks for their ability to retain their shape wash after wash after wash.

Long compression shorts are great for working out, but these are even better as a base layer under your gym shorts. If you’re a baller or fighter, these are the compression shorts you want. And you can’t beat the price.

PROS:

-Not a name brand, but 75 percent of nearly 800 Amazon reviewers give them 4.5 stars.

-Guaranteed by seller.

CONS:

–Casual wearers will want to order a size up for more relaxed comfort.

Get It: Pick up CompressionZ Shorts (from $22) at Amazon