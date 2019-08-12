Best for Bicycling GET IT!

Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2

The lycra, nylon, polyester, spandex blend is ideal for long rides, and ensures these are stretchy, but tough. The Airzone chamois is made from sweat-wicking, anti-bacterial memory foam, and is formed with an ergonomic fit—no pinch points or chafing here.

The brushed back fabric provides body thermo-regulation and superior moisture wicking. Stretch trim, flatlock seams, and elastic drawstring waist offer superior comfort, and the Powerband cuffs keep the garment in place without restricting circulation.

PROS:

– Reflective accents provide extra safety in low light.

-70% of Amazon reviewers rate them a perfect five stars

CONS:

-These probably need to avoid the dryer.

Get It: Pick up Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2 ($80) at Amazon