Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2
The lycra, nylon, polyester, spandex blend is ideal for long rides, and ensures these are stretchy, but tough. The Airzone chamois is made from sweat-wicking, anti-bacterial memory foam, and is formed with an ergonomic fit—no pinch points or chafing here.
The brushed back fabric provides body thermo-regulation and superior moisture wicking. Stretch trim, flatlock seams, and elastic drawstring waist offer superior comfort, and the Powerband cuffs keep the garment in place without restricting circulation.
PROS:
– Reflective accents provide extra safety in low light.
-70% of Amazon reviewers rate them a perfect five stars
CONS:
-These probably need to avoid the dryer.
Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2 ($80) at Amazon