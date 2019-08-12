Best for Big Thighs GET IT!

Champion Powerflex

The stretchy fabric is made with Vapor moisture technology to wick sweat away from your skin. Mix that with targeted ventilation zones, and you’re sure to stay dry and comfortable. And they hold their shape well wash after wash without shrinkage. Many reviewers say these Champions are better than some of the better-known brands’ compression shorts.

Most importantly for big guys, flatlock seams prevent chafing. So when you’re running, hooping, or just working out, your thighs stay well-protected.

PROS:

-Flatlock seams, sweat-wicking fabric, targeted ventilation

-Excellent cradling keeps the boys snug and safe

CONS:

-The fit runs small; size up for comfort.

Get It: Pick up Champion Powerflex Compression Shorts (from $13)