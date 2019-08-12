Best for Contact SportsGET IT!
Shock Doctor Athletic Supporter Shorts
If you play a team sport that calls for giving and/or taking the occasional body check, you need more than just a flimsy piece of fabric protecting the boys. Perfect for hockey and lax, these come with a protective cup.
The pocket sits lower than that of traditional jocks, positioning the lower third of the cup in a more natural position between the legs for a closer, more comfortable fit. It offers a wider range of motion when running, skating, or crouching. Or tackling.
They’re for more than just contact sports, tho. One Amazon reviewer says these shorts saved him during a Fencing match. Lucky man.
PROS:
-Come in a wide variety of sizes to fit young adults to XXL
-Also available without the cup.
CONS:
-Rather job-specific; probably not ideal for everyday wear.
