Under Armour HeatGear 2.0

These shorts are made of tough but lightweight HeatGear fabric to keep you warm on cold days, but the stretch-mesh gusset and inseam panels deliver strategic ventilation where you need it most. This updated design keeps the seams off high abrasion areas and increases durability.

Four-way stretch construction lets you move better in every direction. They wick sweat & dry fast, and anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes. The six-inch inseam is ideal for everyday wear.

PROS:

-The 2.0 version comes with a wider, 2-inch elastic waistband.

-Plenty of colors available.

CONS:

–The newer fabric is more comfortable and stretchier, with less compression.

Get It: Pick up Under Armour HeatGear 2.0 Shorts (from $21) at Amazon