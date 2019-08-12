Best for Daily WearGET IT!
Under Armour HeatGear 2.0
These shorts are made of tough but lightweight HeatGear fabric to keep you warm on cold days, but the stretch-mesh gusset and inseam panels deliver strategic ventilation where you need it most. This updated design keeps the seams off high abrasion areas and increases durability.
Four-way stretch construction lets you move better in every direction. They wick sweat & dry fast, and anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes. The six-inch inseam is ideal for everyday wear.
PROS:
-The 2.0 version comes with a wider, 2-inch elastic waistband.
-Plenty of colors available.
CONS:
–The newer fabric is more comfortable and stretchier, with less compression.
