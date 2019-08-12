Best for Recovery GET IT!

McDavid Cross Compression Shorts

The innovative Cross Compression Technology warms and stabilizes your muscles by mimicking taping methods used by athletic trainers. It forms a hip spica wrap for treatment of hip flexors, and also adds support to your hamstrings and quads.

Great support and form-fitting compression provide protection against muscle strains and hyperextensions.

PROS:

-High-tech and purpose-driven; designed for athletes.

-Nylon and spandex fabric.

CONS:

-Rather thick; not the best for hot weather but great for three-season action.

Get It: Pick up McDavid Cross Compression Shorts (from $27) at Amazon