Best for RecoveryGET IT!
McDavid Cross Compression Shorts
The innovative Cross Compression Technology warms and stabilizes your muscles by mimicking taping methods used by athletic trainers. It forms a hip spica wrap for treatment of hip flexors, and also adds support to your hamstrings and quads.
Great support and form-fitting compression provide protection against muscle strains and hyperextensions.
PROS:
-High-tech and purpose-driven; designed for athletes.
-Nylon and spandex fabric.
CONS:
-Rather thick; not the best for hot weather but great for three-season action.
Get It: Pick up McDavid Cross Compression Shorts (from $27) at AmazonBack to top