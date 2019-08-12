Best for Weight Loss GET IT!

Junlan Thermo Sauna

80 percent of Amazon reviewers—out of over 400—give these shorts the full five stars. The neoprene fabric creates a sauna effect in your hips and thighs, maximizing fat burn during your workout. By increasing thermal activity and stimulates sweating, they should improve microcirculation, help flush toxins, and assist in lessening the fluid stored in fat cells.

A bit like wearing a wetsuit, they’re great as compression shorts and to wear as a baselayer under your shorts or joggers.

PROS:

-Burn fat, increase sweat, maximize workout

-Great for yoga and spin

CONS:

–You will sweat more down there, which should help burn fat and stimulate weight loss; but you’ll likely want to rinse and hang-dry after every use.

