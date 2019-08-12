Best for Weightlifting GET IT!

Mava Sports Compression Shorts

For serious lifters who need serious compression. A lot of Amazon reviewers say these are the best weightlifting compression shorts they own. With 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, they provide a 18-25mmHG compression level, protecting against muscle trauma and reducing fatigue, muscle soreness, and injuries. And speeding recovery.

With UVA/UVB and antibacterial protection for outdoor workouts, they’re breathable and moisture wicking to keep sweat away and dry fast. Can be worn on their own or as a base layer.

PROS:

-If you’re serious about training, these are the compression shorts you need.

-80 percent of Amazon reviewers rate them five stars.

CONS:

-Not great for everyday wear.

