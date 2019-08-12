Best Overall GET IT!

adidas Climalite Boxer Briefs

These won’t ride up, won’t fall down, and are super comfortable. We gave the Climalites our Best Overall Compression Short award because they’re great for pretty much every activity. They’re not so task-specific you won’t find yourself wishing you’d worn the right shorts for the job; these are the right shorts for the job.

We also chose them because of the variety—and the two-pack deal. There are 17 color combos to choose from. With a tagless waistband and smooth stitching for comfort, they’re made of performance polyester. The double-lined mesh support pouch provides extra padding where you really need it.

Climalite are fantastic all-around, everyday underwear. And they make for excellent compression support when you’re working hard in the gym, on the mat, or on the court.

PROS:

-Nearly 2.5k Amazon reviewers give it a 4.5-star rating

-This two-pack is a great deal; some size/color options are on sale.

CONS:

-No fly, but that’s nothing we can’t work around.

