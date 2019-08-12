Best Value GET IT!

Neleus

These compression shorts have almost 1k reviews on Amazon, and score a 4.3 rating. They’re inexpensive, come in a three-pack(!), and in 16 color combinatons. They also have a nifty tech pocket on one hip that’s the perfect size to slip in your phone or wallet during your workout.

They sport a nine-inch inseam, so they’re great as a baselayer. Many reviewers do say, though, that while they’re ideal as undies they don’t provide as much in the way of compression as some other brands.

PROS:

-Fantastic value.

-Love the tech pocket.

CONS:

-Not as much compression but they’re amazing underwear.

Get It: Pick up a Neleus Three-pack (from $22) at Amazon