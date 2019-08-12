Best Ventilation GET IT!

ZMCX

Mesh on the sides provides exceptional ventilation and breathability to these training shorts or undies. And they weigh just 3.5 ounces. They’re moisture-wicking and heat-transferring, and they’re ideal as a baselayer for pick-up ball, too.

if you train hot or live in a warm area, these are the compression shorts for you.

PROS:

-Excellent breathability

-90% polyester, 10% spandex.

CONS:

–More of a training than a compression short; size down for more compression.

Get It: Pick up ZMCX Shorts ($21 for three) at Amazon