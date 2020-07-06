5 Intense Core Workouts to Sculpt a Summer 6-Pack

If your summer six-pack is still in winter hibernation, you’re certainly not alone. With a global pandemic forcing gyms to close and people to stay indoors, staying motivated to workout has been challenging to say the least.

The good news? It’s not too late to sculpt a summer bod you’ll be proud to show off. To give you a head start, we uncovered five intense core routines on Instagram that will leave your mid-section on fire. Using everything from a chair to a roll of toilet paper (yes, really), these fitness influencers go well beyond the basic plank and crunch doldrums.

These gut-busting moves, combined with a balanced diet and overall fitness plan, will help you achieve those summer goals––whether that simply means shedding a few unwanted pounds or honing washboard abs. Happy sculpting!

