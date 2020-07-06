5 Intense Core Workouts to Sculpt a Summer 6-Pack

View this post on Instagram

🔹 CHAIR CORE 4🔹 Make it a great #sABurday ... ▫️▫️▫️ Wrapping up chair week with some ideas for core and ab work that only takes a folding chair. • Hook Bear Tap Walkout • Side T Rotation • Side Wall Smash • Chair Transfers The first two can be done with any elevated object, or the ground, and the third just needs a solid object to put pressure into and the last can be literally anything. ▫️▫️▫️ Check these out in the 📲#kkfitapp under Chair Core 4, the extended version in Chair Core and similar moves sprinkled into the Full Chair and Legs & Core Workouts. Link in bio! ▫️▫️▫️ Daily Fitness Challenge kicks off May 1! ▫️▫️▫️ Have a great day and let me know what you think!