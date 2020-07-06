5 Intense Core Workouts to Sculpt a Summer 6-Pack

View this post on Instagram

DUMBBELL CORE WORKOUT💪🏼⁣ ⁣ Yes team hope you had a great weekend ☀️⁣ ⁣ Give this advanced core workout a try, using only one dumbbell!⁣ ⁣ 🔥 Keep intensity high⁣ ⏰ 30 Seconds rest between sets⁣ ⚡️ Try this workout out at the end of a session⁣ ⁣ SWIPE and SAVE this workout📲✅⁣ ⁣ A1 into A2 = superset⁣ 2 sets of everything!⁣ ⁣ A1: DB Pull Across Plank 8-10⁣ A2: Leg Raises 8-10⁣ ⁣ B1: Weighted Crunches⁣ B2: DB Russian Twist 8-10⁣ ⁣ C1: DB Arm and Leg Extension Crunch 12-15⁣ ⁣ Lets go💪🏼 .. #coreworkout #core #abs