5 Intense Core Workouts to Sculpt a Summer 6-Pack

AB WORKOUT 💪 SAVE | SHARE | TAG your workout partner Working for 30 - 45sec Repeat 5 rounds Rest 45sec 1. Alternating V-Crunch 2. Plank Up Down w/Climber 3. Frog Sit Up 4. Plank Rock 5. Controlled Roll Up @zabeelhousethegreens @nativeclubthegreens . #abworkout #workout #mydubai #dubaifitfam #dubaifitness #workoutroutine #gym #gymworkout #hiit #fatburningworkout #jumeirah #coreworkout #weightlossworkout #fatlossworkout #upperbodyworkout #workoutathome #dubaifitness #dubaifitfam #cardio #fitspiration #fitspo #fitnessinspo #gymmotivation #workoutmotivation #homeworkout #homeroutine #absathome #challenegeworkout