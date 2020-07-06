5 Intense Core Workouts to Sculpt a Summer 6-Pack

View this post on Instagram

🧻 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟱 𝗧𝗼𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 that Anyone Can Do At Home To Enhance There Performance #PEPFast⁣ ⁣ ⬅️SWIPE LEFT FOR EXERCISES⁣ ⁣ 📌Tag an Athlete Looking for an Effective & Fun Core Routine that can be done 2-3 Days Per Week!⁣ ⁣ 📓✏️Workout Breakdown⁣ ⚙️Complete 3-4 Sets with 90 Seconds Rest Between Sets⁣! 1.) Quadruped Toilet Paper Passes x 20 Passes Per Side⁣ 2.) Toilet Paper Knee Crunch Toss x 20 Tosses⁣ 3.) Sprinter Sit-Up Triple Switch x 10 ⁣ 4.) Explosive Russian Twists x 50⁣ 5.) Sprinter Sit-Up Double Switch x 10⁣ ⁣ 🌟Keep Working Hard and Striving for Greatness! Always Think Outside the Box and Let Your Creativity Flow!⁣ ⁣ #toiletpaperchallenge #coreworkout #corestrength #coreexercises #coretraining #toiletpaper #abworkout #ab #core #abtraining #performancetraining #functionaltraining #movement #coordination #athomeworkouts #athomeworkout