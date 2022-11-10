Best Detox Drinks For Cleansing Your System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Detox drinks are becoming increasingly popular as people become more health-conscious and want to rid their systems of toxins. But what are detox drinks, and why are they beneficial?

Detox drinks are beverages that help flush the body of toxins. They can be made from a variety of ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices. Some common ingredients include lemon juice, ginger root, parsley and cayenne pepper.

Detox drinks have many benefits. They can help improve digestion, boost energy levels, reduce inflammation and improve overall health. They can also help promote weight loss by cleansing the system of toxins that can interfere with fat metabolism.

There are several detox drinks on the market these days. It can be hard to find the right one for you. We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorites to help you out.

Our picks for the best detox drinks include:

Best Fast-Acting Detox Drink: Nutra Cleanse Pass Your Test Fail Safe Kit

If you’re looking for a detox drink that can help cleanse your system quickly, the Fail Safe Kit from Pass Your Test is the cleansing kit for you.

Built specifically for people with high toxin levels who need to cleanse their systems in as little as a day, this concentrated solution works by breaking down toxins and flushing them out of your system — fast.

Within your kit you’ll receive 4 Pre Cleanse Formula Capsules, 12 Clean Capsules, 2.5 oz Fast Acting Body Cleanser, a day of test instructions, phone and chat support and a 100% money-back guarantee.

The system works in 90 mins and continues working for another six hours.

Pros:

Flushes out your system fast

Results last up to 6 hours

100% Money Back Guarantee

Made in the USA

Cons:

Just for a single day cleanse

People who have used Fail Safe Kit love the product. They say that Fail Safe Kit is the best detox drink for cleansing your system quickly. Several reviewers use the Fail Safe Kit as their go-to detox drink and highly recommend it for anyone to use.

Best for Gut Health: ColonBroom

Need a detox drink that can help improve your gut health? Look no further than ColonBroom. This unique blend of natural ingredients helps to cleanse and detoxify your system, while also providing essential nutrients that support gut health, relieve constipation and help you lose weight.

ColonBroom helps get your bowel movements on schedule, working to bring lightness to your gut while boosting your overall mood and energy.

Pros:

Gives you regular bowel movements

Helps with weight loss

Convenient and easy to use

Natural ingredients

Cons:

Only one flavor option

Customers who use ColonBroom love the detox drink. They feel like it’s helping them cleanse their system and get rid of toxins. With 95% of consumers noticing more frequent bowel movements, many have also said they notice a difference in their energy levels and digestion. Some have even said it’s helped them lose weight.

Best Supergreens: Paleovalley Organic Supergreens

Paleovalley’s Organic Supergreens is a blend of 23 nutrient-rich and organic superfoods, including kale, broccoli, spinach, cabbage, turmeric and lemon, that work together to deliver a powerful blend that nourishes your body in a simple and easy way.

Gently dried to preserve nutrients, this blend helps to detoxify the body and cleanse your system, all while providing essential nutrients for good health. The easy-to-mix powder makes it simple to add this superfood to your daily routine.

Unlike other supergreen powders, this one doesn’t contain any cereal grasses — like barley, oat and rye — as these have been linked to gut inflammation.

Pros:

High in antioxidants

Helps with weight loss

Supports detoxification

Boosts energy levels

Cons:

Not specifically a detox cleanse

Reviews are glowing about Organic Superfoods. Customers say that the detox drink is an excellent way to cleanse your system and feel great. People love that it has so many great benefits to it, including its extremely high levels of nutrients. They also like that Organic Superfoods is pleasant tasting unlike a lot of other detox drinks which can taste pretty bad.

Best for Anti-Aging: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

One of the best ways to maintain healthy and glowing skin is to rid it of harmful toxins.

The Clean Sourced Collagens from Organixx can help you detox, giving you the supple skin you want — but that’s not all. This powder also works to lubricate your joints to give you more mobility and range of motion. It also jumpstarts your metabolism for easier weight management, supports clear arteries and improves your cardiovascular health.

Made with all-natural ingredients and 5 collagen types, this drink is safe for daily consumption.

Pros:

Good for skin health

Helps with metabolism

Improves gut health

Boosts hair growth

Cons:

Not specifically a detox drink

People who use Clean Sourced Collagens say that they see great results from using the product. They report that their skin feels smoother and softer, their hair is growing faster, and they’re experiencing less joint pain. Many customers also note that this drink has greatly improved their gut health. While some people find the taste to be a little too sweet, others find it refreshing.

How We Chose Our Winners

We looked at a variety of factors when choosing our winners for the best detox drinks.

Ingredients

It’s important to know exactly what you’re ingesting. That’s why we checked through the ingredients of each product to make sure nothing funky was going on there.

Effectiveness

How well the in product works is equally as important as what’s in it. We read through reviews to make sure that what the company promises actually holds true.

Reviews

Real customer reviews are the best way to know if a product works. We made sure to check through verified reviews to see how customers felt about the taste, convenience, price, results and everything in between.

How Do Detox Drinks Work?

Detox drinks help your body to get rid of toxins.

They do this by giving your body the nutrients it needs to work properly and by helping to improve your digestion.

Detox drinks can also help with weight loss by boosting your metabolism. Additionally, they can improve your energy levels and help you to feel more alert.

Benefits of Detox Drinks

Detox drinks offer a variety of benefits, including:

Cleansing your system of toxins

Helping with weight loss

Boosting your energy levels

Improving your digestion

Reducing joint pain

Promoting healthy hair growth

Potential Side Effects of Detox Drinks

Detox drinks can offer a variety of benefits, but they can also have some side effects. Some potential side effects of detox drinks include:

Feeling lightheaded or dizzy

Experiencing nausea or vomiting

Having an upset stomach

Feeling constipated or diarrhea

Experiencing headaches or fatigue

Frequently Asked Questions

Have more questions? Here are some common ones.

How long until marijuana is out of my system?

If you’re interested in detox drinks for passing a test, it’s a good idea to know the general span of time that marijuana can last in your system.

In general, marijuana lasts in urine for 1–10 days with casual use, and up to 30 days with chronic use. It lasts in your hair for approximately 90 days.

Should you use a detox drink every day?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. Some people find that using a detox drink every day helps them to feel their best, while others only use them occasionally. It’s important to listen to your body and do what feels best for you.

Is detoxing the same as fasting?

Detoxing and fasting are two different things. Detoxing helps your body to get rid of toxins, while fasting involves not eating anything at all. Both have benefits, but they should not be confused with each other.

